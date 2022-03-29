Gender wage gap closing, especially among younger workers

According to a new survey, more than half of all young U.S. workers who changed jobs during the “Great Resignation” now admit they regret the change. About 72 percent of respondents said they regret quitting and feel a sense of buyer’s remorse; or that their new gig did not offer the working environment they had hoped during the interview process. All participants of the study — around 2,500 people, total — fall into either the millennial or Gen Z age range.

ECONOMY ・ 16 DAYS AGO