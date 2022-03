A bill approved by the Iowa Senate last week that would end the chamber’s automatic oversight of appointments to 29 boards and commissions had a small, silver lining for some Democrats: It had the potential to open more governors’ appointments to oversight if a majority of the Senate voted to do so. No more. An […] The post Bill advances to restrict Senate oversight of governor’s appointments appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

IOWA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO