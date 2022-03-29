Peanut Commission OKs research projects

The Georgia Peanut Commission board of directors has approved $795,205 in research project funding for the 2022-23 research budget year. Special Logo

TIFTON — The Georgia Peanut Commission board of directors has approved $795,205 in research project funding for the 2022-23 research budget year. This action was taken during the commission’s March board meeting.

The research projects approved include 36 project proposals submitted from the University of Georgia, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, Fort Valley State University and the USDA Agricultural Research Service.

“As a peanut grower; I’m proud to invest in the Georgia Peanut Commission and in the future of the peanut industry by supporting research that continues to demonstrate a return on our investment,” Donald Chase, the GPC Research Committee chairman, said. “We are proud of our partnership with research institutions and look forward to seeing the results, which will benefit farmers in the state and enhance the sustainability of our crop.”

Georgia’s peanut growers invest $2 per ton annually toward GPC programs, which include research, promotion and education. The research programs primarily focus on peanut breeding, conservation methods, irrigation and water management, as well as pests, weed and disease management.

Additionally, GPC manages funding for the Southeastern Peanut Research Initiative, which includes research funding of $1,019,686 for projects in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. These projects are funded through the National Peanut Board checkoff dollars from farmers.

For additional information and a complete list of the research projects funded by the Georgia Peanut Commission, visit www.gapeanuts.com.