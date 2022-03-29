ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Peanut Commission OKs research projects

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PD2nD_0etBwWZP00
The Georgia Peanut Commission board of directors has approved $795,205 in research project funding for the 2022-23 research budget year.  Special Logo

TIFTON — The Georgia Peanut Commission board of directors has approved $795,205 in research project funding for the 2022-23 research budget year. This action was taken during the commission’s March board meeting.

The research projects approved include 36 project proposals submitted from the University of Georgia, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, Fort Valley State University and the USDA Agricultural Research Service.

“As a peanut grower; I’m proud to invest in the Georgia Peanut Commission and in the future of the peanut industry by supporting research that continues to demonstrate a return on our investment,” Donald Chase, the GPC Research Committee chairman, said. “We are proud of our partnership with research institutions and look forward to seeing the results, which will benefit farmers in the state and enhance the sustainability of our crop.”

Georgia’s peanut growers invest $2 per ton annually toward GPC programs, which include research, promotion and education. The research programs primarily focus on peanut breeding, conservation methods, irrigation and water management, as well as pests, weed and disease management.

Additionally, GPC manages funding for the Southeastern Peanut Research Initiative, which includes research funding of $1,019,686 for projects in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. These projects are funded through the National Peanut Board checkoff dollars from farmers.

For additional information and a complete list of the research projects funded by the Georgia Peanut Commission, visit www.gapeanuts.com.

Comments / 0

The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald

5K+

Followers

279

Posts

887K+

Views

Related
The Albany Herald

DOT awards $117.7 million in projects during February

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded a total of 17 projects valued at approximately $117,652,770 in February. The largest single investment, worth approximately $26 million, was awarded to C.W. Matthews Contracting Company Inc. This resurfacing project includes 6.755 miles of milling, inlay and plant mix resurfacing on Interstate 75/State Route 401 from south of the 17th Street Bridge to south of the Chattahoochee River. This contract, along with eight other resurfacing projects, represents 78%, or approximately $54 million, of the awarded funds.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tifton, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Industry
State
Florida State
Local
Georgia Business
The Georgia Sun

Military families can get free summer camps from Georgia 4-H

Dependents of military service members are invited to apply to attend five different weeklong camping experiences at no cost, coordinated by University of Georgia Cooperative Extension’s 4-H program. These camps, summits and retreats are open to dependents of military members (currently serving in active, guard and reserve components) ages...
GEORGIA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

These disease surveillance dogs can help our economy and environment

As we finally turn the corner from COVID-19, I’m sure you are going to be dismayed to learn that we’ve got another problem heading toward the United States. African swine fever has ravaged sub-Saharan Africa, China, Mongolia, and Vietnam, has entered the European Union, and could be headed toward the United States. Fortunately, America may […] The post These disease surveillance dogs can help our economy and environment appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ANIMALS
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
5K+
Followers
279
Post
887K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy