Dothan, AL

UPDATE: Dothan man arrested after starting two fires in downtown Dothan

By Michael Rinker
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WDHN ) — Dothan Police have arrested a man believed to have started two fires Monday in downtown Dothan.

38-year-old Jeffrey Watford, a Dothan native, has been arrested and charged with two counts of arson after police believe he is responsible for starting two different fires on Oates Street Monday afternoon.

Watford was listed as a resident of Graceville, Florida on the DPD daily docket.

In a press release, DPD states that officers saw Watford leaving the scene of the second fire, which was at the 200 block of North Oates Street.

Watford was then detained and brought in for questioning. A short time later police arrested Watford.

He remains in the Houston County Jail on a bond of $60,000.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

