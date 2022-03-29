ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pennsylvania AFL-CIO holding convention in Pittsburgh this week

By Tom Garris
wtae.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania's AFL-CIO started its annual constitutional convention in Pittsburgh on Tuesday with delegates from different unions planning to vote on resolutions and elect officers. Watch the report from downtown Pittsburgh: Click the video player above. "A lot of...

CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Game Commission Finds Oldest Recorded Female Turkey

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission recorded the oldest female turkey ever found in the state. “It’s usually frowned upon to mention a lady’s age. But when you discover the OLDEST female turkey ever recorded in Pennsylvania, it’s something to celebrate!” the Game Commission wrote on Facebook. The commission said it captured a hen who was approximately 12.5 years old. If a hen even reaches her first birthday, the commission said she usually has 1 to 3 more years left. The hen was previously captured and tagged as an adult in 2012 and most recently in February in Clearfield County. She still seemed healthy so she was fitted with a GPS tracker so the Game Commission can keep monitoring her. The commission said it has banded more than 700 turkeys so far this winter, which gives data helpful to monitoring and managing the wild turkey population.
WFMJ.com

Changes coming for tipped workers in Pennsylvania

Currently in the keystone state, an employer cannot pay a tipped employee less than minimum wage if he/she doesn't make at least $30 per month in tips. A new proposal would increase that tip threshold to $135 dollars, adjusting for 45 years of inflation giving these workers more of a livable wage.
WTRF- 7News

Cows trample woman in Pennsylvania

(WTRF) According to KDKA, a woman has been injured after she was trampled by cows in Beaver County. The woman reportedly had to be flown to a hospital. The news stations said the incident happened near the city building on Route 18 in Raccoon Township. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.
FOXBusiness

The key to saving Ukraine and defeating Putin may lie in Pennsylvania

Interested in ending Vladimir Putin’s reign of terror in Ukraine, as the world’s largest geopolitical threat? Unleash Pennsylvania’s extraordinary amount of clean, efficient natural gas. Pennsylvania is an energy powerhouse. The Keystone State is the nation’s largest net exporter of electricity, the second-largest producer of natural gas,...
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
beckershospitalreview.com

Pennsylvania hospital to suspend ICU, surgical services

Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa., plans to suspend several services by the end of May, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The 133-bed hospital plans to suspend outpatient services April 5 and intensive care and surgical services by the end of May, according to the report. Delaware County...
abc27 News

Famous actresses from Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves […]
FOX 43

Homeowners could get up to $50,000 to make repairs under proposed bill

LANCASTER, Pa. — Newly proposed legislation is taking aim at blight and hundreds of thousands of homes in desperate need of repair and weatherization. The Whole-Home Repairs Act would create a program to assess home repair needs and find contractors and community organizations to perform the repairs. Homeowners would be granted up to $50,000 for each unit. Small landlords would be granted a forgivable $50,000 loan per unit.
Starbucks

