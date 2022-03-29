ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukrainians already in UK can apply to stay for three years under new Home Office scheme

By May Bulman
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tmxcl_0etBumfj00

Ukrainians who are already living in the UK will be able to apply under a new immigration scheme which will allow them to remain in Britain for three years in light of the war in their country, the government has said.

The Ukraine extension scheme, announced by the Home Office on Tuesday, will allow Ukrainian nationals and their partners or children who had leave to remain in the UK on 18 March 2022, or whose right to remain has expired since 1 January 2022, to apply to extend their stay.

Lawyers and charities have welcomed the move, but said it was “limited” due to “unnecessary red tape” which still excludes some Ukrainians in need of protection and prevents those who are granted the visa to bring their relatives to the UK.

Immigration lawyer Simon Cox said that by limiting the eligibility criteria for the scheme to those whose leave to remain expired after 1 January or who had leave to remain before 18 March was “essentially inviting Ukrainians who fall outside this criteria to apply for asylum”.

“Why are that group expected to apply for asylum and others granted 36 months of leave to remain? It doesn’t make sense to add more people to the asylum queue,” he said.

The Independent is raising money for the people of Ukraine – if you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

“They should be offering all Ukrainians – except those where there’s a security threat – 36 months leave to remain if they want it.”

Mr Cox added that the scheme also fails to allow people who are granted three years the right to bring family members who have fled Ukraine to the UK.

“It’s a step in the right direction […] but the red tape in the Home Office is still inserting unnecessary and problematic limits that don’t serve any apparent policy purpose,” he said.

Another concern is that the new rules for the scheme will not come into effect until 3 May, which experts say is too long for people to wait without status.

Jon Featonby, refugee and asylum policy manager at the British Red Cross, said the scheme was “another example of a complex system being put in the way of the safety and security that is desperately needed”.

He continued: “Whilst we welcome the Ukraine extension scheme, it’s not clear why Ukrainians can’t apply to the scheme until 3 May.

“This delay means that, for example, those people who originally came to the UK to work temporarily won’t be able to access vital support from local authorities for another five weeks.

“That’s why all Ukrainians already in the UK need a quick and immediate way to get secure leave, and visa requirements should be waived so that people who want to can get here easily.”

Mr Featonby said it was also “deeply disappointing” that even after people have extended their leave, they won’t be able to bring family members who are still in Ukraine to join them in the UK.

Graham O’Neill, of the Scottish Refugee Council, said: “We welcome that the UK government have introduced a third programme to start giving some parity of status to thousands of Ukrainians already in the UK.

“But, inexplicably and wrongly, they do not appear to have entitlement to bring any family into the UK to safety, not their siblings, their parents or even their children. We urge the UK government to clarify and fill this gap.”

It comes after the UK government introduced two other schemes to help Ukrainians in recent weeks – one that enables refugees to join relatives in Britain and one that allows them to be hosted by members of the British public.

The announcement of the new scheme comes as the UNHCR, the UN’s refugee agency, called on the government to extend family reunion rights to all Ukrainians in the UK.

Larry Bottinick, acting UNHCR representative to the UK, said the organisation was aware of seasonal agricultural workers who left their partners and children behind during the winter thinking they would only be separated for a few months.

“They are now unable to go home, but also unable to be bring their loved ones to safety in the UK. At such a distressing time for Ukrainians, it is important that the government takes all necessary steps to ensure that those seeking to be reunited with their families can do so,” he added.

The government has been approached for comment.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here . To sign the petition click here . If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: British official tells Ukrainian family of nine to 'get back in your expensive car and clear off!' as they try to get to UK from Calais - while mother and daughter are also turned back after 1,500-mile drive from war zone

Here's how YOU can help: Donate here to the Mail Force Ukraine Appeal. Readers of Mail Newspapers and MailOnline have always shown immense generosity at times of crisis. Calling upon that human spirit, we are supporting a huge push to raise money for refugees from Ukraine. For, surely, no one...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Mother and daughter turned away from UK border after fleeing Ukraine

A mother and a daughter who fled the war in Ukraine have said they were turned away from the UK border as they tried to reach friends in Wales.Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk, 40, from Kyiv, escaped the conflict and drove over 1,500 miles to a ferry port in Calais only to be told they could not make the crossing without a visa.The two women have been offered sanctuary with Ms Semenova’s godparents Graham and Alla Blackledge, who live in Glasbury-on-Wye, near Brecon.But when they told officials they were refugees and were seeking asylum in Britain, the border guard...
U.K.
The Conversation U.S.

Ukrainian refugees are welcomed with open arms – not so with people fleeing other war-torn countries

Across Europe, countries are preparing for the 4 million to 7 million Ukrainian refugees who will likely flee the Russian invasion of their country. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke for many European leaders when she proclaimed, “Everyone who has to flee Putin’s bombs will be welcomed with open arms.” Some European commentators on Western media have described Ukrainian refugees as being “civilized,” “middle class” and “prosperous,” and different from those from “third world nations.” A few European politicians have also stressed that Ukrainian refugees are qualitatively superior by virtue of their race and religion to those from countries in...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

'All we're asking is for government to give them a visa': Despair of Ukrainian-American family living in Long Island as their daughter and her husband fleeing the war are refused US entry - despite Europe opening its doors to refugees

Ukrainian refugees with family in America are having their asylum requests rejected and are stuck in Europe or at the southern border despite President Biden's promise to welcome them with open arms. Since war broke out on February 24, European countries have flung open their borders to welcome the 3million...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Ukrainians#Government Of Ukraine#The Home Office
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Putin and his high command 'are already hunkering in secret bunkers' - after Kremlin spokesman said Russia would use nukes in face of 'existential threat'

New evidence has emerged Vladimir Putin and his highest ranking commanders are running the war in Ukraine from top secret nuclear bunkers. Movements of planes used by top Kremlin officials show Putin may be in a hideaway near Surgut, in western Siberia, it has been claimed. His defence minister Sergei...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all...
MILITARY
BBC

Ukraine: Hundreds offer refugees homes on Isle of Man

The Isle of Man community's desire to give a safe haven to Ukrainian refugees is "so strong", the deputy chief minister has said. Jane Poole-Wilson told Tynwald that more than 250 people had offered their homes and other support to those fleeing the war in Ukraine. Her message came after...
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. plans to allow in more Ukrainians after few refugees admitted

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - The Biden administration plans to launch an effort this week to make it easier for some Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion of their country to come to the United States after only a handful of refugees were admitted in the first two weeks of March, according to three people familiar with the matter.
IMMIGRATION
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge explosion in Russia near Ukraine border

Witnesses near the western Russian city of Belgorod saw a series of massive explosions on Tuesday night. A video taken near the Russian city and shared on social media showed a huge fireball in the distance. The video showed flashes and apparent secondary explosions and some social media users speculated the explosion took place at an ammunition depot.
EUROPE
BBC

Non-Ukrainian refugees wrongly denied free Wales rail travel

Refugees from Sudan in Wales have been denied free rail travel after staff wrongly told them a new scheme was available only to those from Ukraine. Last week, the Welsh government said all refugees would qualify for free train travel in Wales for six months. But one Sudanese man said...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Group of 48 Ukrainian orphans evacuated from war-torn country by Scottish charity will travel to UK, Priti Patel says, after the government was accused of 'obstructing' their arrival

A group of Ukrainian orphans evacuated from their war-torn country by a Scottish charity can travel to the UK, the Home Secretary has confirmed, a day after the government was criticised for 'obstructing' their arrival. Priti Patel said that the 48 children, who were taken out of Ukraine and into...
CHARITIES
The Independent

The Independent

575K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy