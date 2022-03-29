Watch Kelly Clarkson Put Her Own Spin On 'High Horse' By Kacey Musgraves

Photo: Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson grabbed the mic during her latest “Kellyoke” segment to cover one of Kacey Musgraves ’ biggest hits. Clarkson performed “High Horse” on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday (March 29). The song is one of 13 tracks included on Musgraves’ 2018 album Golden Hour :

“Oh, I bet you think you're John Wayne / Showing up and shooting down everybody/ You're classic in the wrong way/ And we all know that you know the story’

“Cause everyone knows someone who kills the buzz/ Everytime they open up their mouth/ Yeah, everyone knows someone who knows someone/ Who thinks they're cooler than everybody else

“And I think we've seen enough, seen enough/ To know that you ain't ever gonna come down/ So why don't you giddy up, giddy up/ And ride straight out of this town/ You and your high horse”

This wasn’t the first time Clarkson has put her own spin on one of Musgraves’ songs, having covered “breadwinner” during a “Kellyoke” segment last month. That song is one of Musgraves’ latest, which she included on her long-awaited album Star-Crossed . Her latest project released in September 2021, and flips the script from her previous work . Watch Clarkson cover “High Horse” here :