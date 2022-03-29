ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch Kelly Clarkson Put Her Own Spin On 'High Horse' By Kacey Musgraves

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gCYEU_0etBui8p00
Photo: Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson grabbed the mic during her latest “Kellyoke” segment to cover one of Kacey Musgraves ’ biggest hits. Clarkson performed “High Horse” on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday (March 29). The song is one of 13 tracks included on Musgraves’ 2018 album Golden Hour :

“Oh, I bet you think you're John Wayne / Showing up and shooting down everybody/ You're classic in the wrong way/ And we all know that you know the story’
“Cause everyone knows someone who kills the buzz/ Everytime they open up their mouth/ Yeah, everyone knows someone who knows someone/ Who thinks they're cooler than everybody else
“And I think we've seen enough, seen enough/ To know that you ain't ever gonna come down/ So why don't you giddy up, giddy up/ And ride straight out of this town/ You and your high horse”

This wasn’t the first time Clarkson has put her own spin on one of Musgraves’ songs, having covered “breadwinner” during a “Kellyoke” segment last month. That song is one of Musgraves’ latest, which she included on her long-awaited album Star-Crossed . Her latest project released in September 2021, and flips the script from her previous work . Watch Clarkson cover “High Horse” here :

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Kelly Clarkson Explains Name Change Situation Following Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Ever since a young Texas girl walked out in front of Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul on the first season of American Idol in 2002, the world has known the name Kelly Clarkson. That’s why it was such a shock to find out that amidst her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, The Voice coach had decided to legally change her name to Kelly Brianne, going just by her first and middle names. It might not be as drastic as it seemed at first, though, as Clarkson recently took the time to clarify the name change.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
John Wayne
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'This is worse than the G.I. Jane joke!': Will Smith is branded a 'hypocrite' as 1991 video resurfaces showing him mocking a bald man's hair loss - after he slapped Chris Rock for similar jibe

Will Smith has been called out online after a resurfaced video from 1991 showed the actor mocking a man for being bald. The Fresh Prince star quickly became the talking point of Sunday night's Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife's hair.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Golden Hour#The Kelly Clarkson Show
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Joked About a Man’s Baldness in Viral Clip. Now That Man Weighs In on Slap

Click here to read the full article. Bass player John B. Williams clearly remembers the moment more than 30 years ago when Will Smith pointed him out during an episode of The Arsenio Hall Show and cracked a joke about his bald head. “I didn’t take it seriously. He was a comedian. He was the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He was a rapper. I took it as a joke. I laughed it off,” Williams, 81, tells Rolling Stone in his first interview since a clip of the 1991 exchange started going viral. He’s also adamant what happened Sunday night was different, and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Kelly Clarkson Breaks Silence On Her Plans To Change Her Name: ‘I Don’t Think’ I Can Do It

Kelly Clarkson filed to legally change her name to ‘Kelly Brianne’, and she’s finally addressed that decision. Find out what she had to say. Change of plans: Kelly Clarkson, 39, won’t be changing her name now that she’s divorced from Brandon Blackstock, 45. The “Stronger” hitmaker petitioned in February court documents to change her name to Kelly Brianne (Brianne’s her middle name). But on March 21, Kelly revealed to PEOPLE (the TV Show!) that she’s still going by “Kelly Clarkson” — at least in her professional life.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Fans react after Chris Rock show in Boston: 'I want my money back'

Reactions were mixed after Chris Rock performed at the Wilbur Theater in Boston days after Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars. Rock only briefly addressed the falling-out, saying he was "still kind of processing what happened" Sunday and never mentioning Smith by name. Since the Oscars incident, sales for...
BOSTON, MA
Glamour

Julia Fox Wore a ‘Human Hair’ Clutch at the Oscars 2022 After-Party

Traditionally the Oscars and its after-parties are rife with Old Hollywood glamour-inspired looks that range from breathtaking embellished gowns to more understated off-the-runway numbers. But when it comes to Julia Fox, red-carpet rules are made to be broken. At Vanity Fair’s star-studded Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills, the Uncut...
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Gwen Stefani Dresses Like A ‘Country Boy’ For Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani briefly shed her iconic pop star style to dress like “A Country Boy,” which is the title of her husband Blake Shelton’s song. Gwen posted a video to her Instagram with Shelton’s song in the background going through her hubby’s closet and picking out boots, a t-shirt, jeans, and camo jacket complete with a baseball hat. She then joins Shelton in the couple’s driveway and sits with him on the back of his pickup truck. Then they kiss.
NFL
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

149K+
Followers
15K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy