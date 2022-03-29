ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek readies to open permanent Fire Station 5

 2 days ago

Nearly one year after breaking ground on a permanent fire station serving the southwest area of town, Queen Creek is gearing up to celebrate the opening of the $9.4 million permanent Fire Station 5 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a community open house.

The free event will take place on Saturday, April 16 from 9-11 a.m. and will feature a vehicle display, tours, various family friendly fire activities and light refreshments while supplies last.  Permanent Fire Station 5 is located at 245 W. Combs Road. Parking will be available just east of the station.

The permanent Fire Station 5 features many safety enhancements, such as sealed, ground concrete that reduces exposure to biohazards, an isolated storage area for firefighters' protective equipment or turnouts, and an additional area for decontamination. Like all Queen Creek fire stations, this one also features dedicated space for law enforcement and state-of-the-art bifold doors.

Perlman architects designed the station with Willmeng completing the construction.

Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department offers four additional stations throughout the community:

  • Fire Station 1 – 20678 E. Civic Parkway
  • Fire Station 2 – 24787 S. Sossaman Road
  • Fire Station 3 – 19159 E. Queen Creek Road
  • Fire Station 4 – 20155 E. Signal Butte Road

For additional information about QCFMD, visit QueenCreekAZ.gov/Fire

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Queen Creek, Arizona, and the issues and people influencing the fast-growing town in southeastern Maricopa County.

