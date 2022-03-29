ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking down the Steelers picks in the new Draft Wire mock draft

By Curt Popejoy
 2 days ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers have dedicated a tremendous amount of time and resources into scouting the 2022 quarterback class for the upcoming NFL draft. So it makes sense that Pittsburgh would use a top pick on one.

Our friends over at Draft Wire has a new three-round mock draft out and thanks to multiple free-agent moves, the Steelers are in a position to go strictly best-player available. Let’s take a look at the Steelers picks and let us know what you think.

First round-QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Landing Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first round would be a dream come true for many Steelers fans. It feels like the longest of long shots that Pickett ends up holding out until the No. 20 pick. If by some miracle he did, there’s no chance Pittsburgh passes on the Pitt star.

Second round-DT Travis Jones, UConn

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Moving to the second round, Pittsburgh landing UConn defensive tackle Travis Jones would be a huge get. Literally. With the future of Stephon Tuitt in question and leaky run defense, landing a massive athlete like Jones could fix a multitude of problems.

Third round-WR Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

(AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

South Alabama’s Jalen Tolbert is an interesting option in the third round. There’s no doubt the Steelers need a wide receiver and based on history there will be no panic to draft one. Tolbert is a sub 4.5 guy with nice length and excellent route running.

Overall

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

In the final analysis, this draft is rock solid. Pickett is an easy pick and Tolbert is the type of mid-round receiver the Steelers turn into stars. And I honestly love the pick of Jones, even if a strong safety is a bigger need. Baylor’s Jalen Pitre went a few picks later and would have been a tempting option.

