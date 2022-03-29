ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Comedian Will Go “Off The Rails” In Upcoming Show In Syracuse

He has been called the king of rants, and you'll be able to see it all in person, this weekend in Syracuse, NY. Lewis Black is coming to town with his rant-style comedic jokes. His comedy style, though sometimes can be considered yelling and finger-pointing, makes people laugh at the oddities...

