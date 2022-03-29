This Comedian Will Go “Off The Rails” In Upcoming Show In Syracuse

If you were looking forward to seeing the Foo Fighters this summer at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on July 19th, you will unfortunately have to wait a little longer. The Foo Fighters have cancelled their remaining tour dates for 2022 due to the untimely and shocking death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. Hawkins died at the age of 50 this past weekend in Bogotá, Colombia before the band could continue its scheduled South American dates. They were set to return to the States for the tour and had a scheduled stop in Upstate New York at SPAC.

