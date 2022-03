Claremore police

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Officers with the Claremore Police Department are currently searching for a suspect near N. Lynn Riggs and W. 6th Street.

It’s not clear what the suspect is accused of.

Due to the location of the search, officers have called local schools to increase security. There is no direct threat to the schools.

This is a developing story.

©2022 Cox Media Group