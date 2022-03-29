ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOPA President-Elect Shares Plans for First In-Person HOPA Annual Meeting in 2 Years

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHeidi D. Finnes, PharmD, BCOP, FHOPA, president-elect of Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association (HOPA), provides details of the upcoming HOPA 2022 conference. Pharmacy Times interviewed Heidi D. Finnes, PharmD, BCOP, FHOPA, president-elect of Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association (HOPA); senior manager of pharmacy cancer research at the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center; assistant professor of pharmacy...

www.pharmacytimes.com

Investigate Midwest

USDA Makes Available Additional $80 Million in Funding to Support Long-Term Resilience in the Dairy Industry

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2022 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced an additional investment of $80 million in the Dairy Business Innovation (DBI) Initiatives. In November 2021, DBI awarded $18.4 million to three current Initiatives at University of Tennessee, Vermont Agency for Food and Marketing and University of Wisconsin, and $1.8 million to a new initiative at California State University Fresno. Under the existing DBI program, which was previously announced through a FY21 Request for Applications (RFA), each Initiative will now have the opportunity to submit additional proposals for up to $20 million in American Rescue Plan funds to further support processing capacity expansion, on-farm improvements, and technical assistance to producers.
The Telegraph

Wildlife Society plans annual meeting in Godfrey

GODFREY – The Illinois Chapter of The Wildlife Society will hold its annual meeting April 10-12 in The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey. The three-day annual chapter meeting will feature about 20 presenters discussing wildlife monitoring, management, disease, ecology and other topics. Open to the public, the event allows either in-person or virtual attendance. A workshop, banquet and business meeting also is planned.
The Bedford Citizen

Annual Town Meeting Coverage

Since November, 2021, The Bedford Citizen has been writing articles that provide background and context for Annual Town Meeting, beginning on Monday, March 28. To access all of the articles that The Bedford Citizen has posted click this link.
Benzinga

Flora Growth CEO To Present Keynote At Plant Medicine Week Conference

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Flora Growth FLGC, a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, will be participating in the Plant Medicine Week conference, which is scheduled to be held April 5–8, 2022, in Malta. Flora Growth chair and CEO Luis Merchan is the keynote speaker at the four-day event. Merchan’s presentation, titled “Malta — The Gateway to South American and European Cannabis Relations,” is slated to start at 2:30 CET and will focus on the opportunity presented by Malta’s standpoint on cannabis as well as the cost advantages of South American cultivation and the broader European opportunity. The Plant Medicine Week conference in Malta is designed to gather together industry professionals and attendees and provide them with a diverse and inspiring perspective on the latest advances in the cannabis and psychedelics industries; the event agenda features a mix of exhibitions, presentations, discussions and Q&A sessions. In addition to delivering the keynote address, Merchan will be available for meetings with interested media and others who may want to hear about the cannabis opportunity in the European Union, the industry’s need for more sustainable cultivation practices and Flora’s growth strategy. “I’m honored to be keynote speaker at the Plant Medicine Week conference this year in Malta,” said Flora Growth CEO Luis Merchan in the press release. “I look forward to sharing our expertise as a global cultivator and distributor in the international cannabis space and continuing to foster our relationship with the country of Malta, a leader in Europe’s cannabis trade.”
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Upstryve, Inc. and NEST Integrated Facilities Management Team Up to Host Panel of Retail Industry Leaders on March 30

Retail and Facility Management Executives discuss important topics of recruiting and retaining talent. COCONUT CREEK, Fla., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Upstryve, Inc. ("Upstryve" or the "Company") (OTCPK: PBYA), announced today that President Noah Davis will be a panelist for an upcoming webinar hosted by NEST Integrated Facilities Management on Wednesday, March 30 at 2pm EST. In addition to a lineup of retail industry leaders, Davis will join Jodie Morman, VP of Human Resources for NEST, the leaders in integrated facilities management.
