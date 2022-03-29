Coffee With A Cop Connects Community With Law Enforcement

SONORA (CBS13) — Deputies shot and killed an armed suspect who pointed a revolver at them after leading a high-speed chase through Sonora over the weekend, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Fred Westmoreland, 51, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was found to have been in possession of at least four firearms including the one he pointed at deputies. At around 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, dispatchers received reports of an intoxicated man who crashed his vehicle into the front of a 7-Eleven in Twain Harte, which is just a bit northeast of Sonora. Cal Fire...

