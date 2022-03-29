ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, GA

Taylor's Tuesday Midday Forecast

WMAZ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOur stretch of sunny and dry...

www.13wmaz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 59

Colder weekend ahead; tracking winter mix overnight

Clouds loom overhead and passing showers will continue for this Friday, as highs struggle to reach the middle 40s (well below the seasonal average of 56°). Winter or heavier coats are a good call today, and keep the umbrella nearby for a steadier shower this afternoon and early evening.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Chances for wet weather, gradual warmup for midweek

There will be a gradual warmup Wednesday with the chance for a few sprinkles or light showers later in the day. News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says highs will reach near 46 degrees with increasing clouds as the day goes on and rain possible during the evening.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Taylor County, GA
KPLC TV

SWLA school and business closings ahead of Tuesday’s severe weather forecast

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many southwest Louisiana school districts and businesses have announced closings due to the severe weather being tracked for tomorrow, March, 22. The following school districts have announced closings:. Allen Parish Schools. Beauregard Parish Schools. Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School. Calcasieu Parish Schools. Cameron Parish Schools.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WGAL

Winter Weather Advisory. Wintry Mix Could IMPACT AM Rush

A Winter Weather Advisory is up for some counties Wednesday morning. After a couple of hard freezes the past few mornings, temperatures will rise across the Susquehanna Valley. But as the warm air moves into the cold air over us, a light and patchy wintry mix will develop toward morning and it could cause some slick spots for the morning commute.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Much cooler with Tuesday rain and snow

After one of the warmest March days in memory, temperatures tumble with wind, rain and snow scattered around the area Tuesday. As an upper trough moves across the area from the northwest to southeast, it will bring 1 to 3 inches of snow to the mountain foothills. Above 7000 feet, expect 3 to 6 inches of wet snow with up to 10 inches in bands.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WKTV

Frigid start to this Sunday

Morning: Frigid. Breezy. Brief snow. Mid teens. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 20s. Evening: Mostly cloudy. Flurries. High of 30. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 42. Daylight Saving Time! A frigid start to the morning after a strong cold front moved through the area yesterday bringing widespread snowfall. Temperatures start out in the teens, however breezy conditions bring wind chills down to the low single digits. Brief sudden snowfall will move through the area in the mid to late morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies. It continues to remain breezy until the evening with temperatures rising to a high of 30. Widespread flurries are possible as a weakening clipper moves east over Central New York.
ENVIRONMENT
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: stormy periods through Tuesday

TUESDAY: An upper disturbance will pinwheel across the state through the day – bringing a few opportunities of showers and storms along with it. An active, stormy morning will give way to a lull through the mid-day hours ahead of another uptick in scattered storms by late afternoon and evening. Highs will top out in the 60s and 70s. Storms will gradually taper off through the overnight hours with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Any strong storms that can develop could feature lightning, gusty winds and hail.
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Sunshine today, cold front to bring wind, rain and snow

A break from the rain/snow is expected Wednesday. Daytime highs will be in the 50s under partly cloudy skies. A weak cold front will impact the region tonight and Thursday. Occasional burst of rain and snow will be possible. Winds will be breezy, gusting up to 35 mph. Daytime highs will be in the 40s.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy