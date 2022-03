Serendix Partners has now managed to 3D-print a house in under 24 hours. The Japanese company had previously won NASA‘s 3D-Printed Habitat Challenge back in 2015 and unveiled its first prototype for a fully 3D-printed pod-like home last year. Now, a year on, it has managed to turn the concept into a reality, constructing the entire home in just one day. Taking place at the factory of Hyakunen Jutaku, Serendix teamed up with both its domestic and overseas partners to 3D-print a 20-metric ton reinforced concrete frame for the habitat in a mere three hours. From there, the entire construction process spanned 23 hours and 12 minutes and even meets the Japanese earthquake and European insulation standards as well.

