Dispute sent back to N.Y., two days after N.Y. suit was paused. Cases concern legal fees for ex-officer facing bribery charges. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. and counsel for its former top attorney must go back to federal court to determine the proper forum for their dispute over the legal fees the ex-executive has racked up defending himself against bribery charges, a Delaware judge ruled Friday.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO