GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “I’ll do 10k every hour for 10 hours” said Buchholz english teacher, Patrick Gallagher, who is running to raise money for March of Dimes. “This is a wonderful way of saying ‘this is one thing I can do.’ I can’t directly help little babies per se, but what’s a little bit of suffering running around the track when it can have a positive impact” said Gallagher.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO