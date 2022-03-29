ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houstonia's Ultimate Spring Arts Guide

houstoniamag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston’s spring arts scene is in full bloom with performing arts, music, and charitable giving....

www.houstoniamag.com

WTNH.com

Griffith Academy of Dance performs Irish step dance

(WTNH) – In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, we spoke to Mary Beth Griffith, Director of Griffith Academy of Dance about her dance studio and its involvement in the community. Along with Mary Beth, five students from Griffith Academy of Dance performed in-studio to give a taste of their Irish step performances.
THEATER & DANCE
99.9 KTDY

Scott Boudin Festival is Looking for Volunteers

The Scott Boudin Festival is right around the corner. The infamous festival will take place from April 22 to April 24, 2022. The Scott Boudin Festival is in need of volunteers to help out during the festival weekend. If you are interested in helping out you can sign up here.
ADVOCACY
NBC Washington

The Weekend Scene: Blossom Kite Festival, Polar Bear Plunge

Cherry blossom season is in full swing in the D.C. area, and one of the most colorful events of the festival is set for Saturday. The Blossom Kite Festival will take place March 26 at the Washington Monument grounds and other parks in the D.C. area. The outdoor event is free and open to the public. Here is more information.
WASHINGTON, DC
brides.com

The Ultimate Guide to Bridal Makeup

Everyone wants to look their best when they say "I do." So, it's no surprise that a little makeup will likely make its way into your wedding vision. Makeup can truly transform a blank canvas (aka your gorgeous face) to fit the style and feel you want for your wedding day. Whether you want natural and glowy skin to fit a bohemian aesthetic or a lashed-up and dramatic look to pair with your glam soirée, a few products can help you achieve your aesthetic goals.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Distractify

Support the Texas 'Bee Czar' by Buying Honey Online

Most people tend to avoid bees, regardless of how essential they are to the environment. But your average honeybee is a tremendous helper for the planet, pollinating local crops and helping to keep the ecosystem in balance. Really, without bees, humans would have a tough time surviving. Which is why...
TEXAS STATE
lonelyplanet.com

The ultimate guide to tapas in Seville

Even the biggest fans of Michelin-starred restaurants and fine dining have to admit that in Seville, it’s all about the tapas. You may well have your best - and certainly most memorable - meal standing in a packed bar. Andalucía’s fiery capital has long been renowned for its tapas and still today the evening tapeo (tapas bar crawl) is central to much social life in the city.
RESTAURANTS
dot.LA

The Ultimate LA Guide To The Metaverse

Sly Lee, Isaac Castro and Mauricio Teran have spent the last seven years building a machine that can fuse the virtual world with the real one. Long before the “metaverse” became a buzzword, the co-founders of Marina del Rey-based Emerge envisioned a future when people could touch what’s behind their electronic screens. Friends would high-five while playing virtual reality (VR) games. Artists might mold digital clay with their bare hands. Loved ones could hug or grasp each other's shoulders from miles away to express themselves—without words or emojis.
TECHNOLOGY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

The Packing District’s food hall: What to expect

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dr. Phillips Charities, The Packing District’s developer, announced Wednesday that Chef Akhtar Nawab and his consulting group, Hospitality HQ, will operate a food hall planned for the development. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The 17,300 sq. ft. food hall will open in...
ORLANDO, FL
ARTnews

The Crypto Community Spent ‘NFT Weekend’ Awkwardly Mingling At A Swanky Long Island Hotel

Click here to read the full article. Last weekend, at the Sound View Hotel in Greenport, on the North Fork of Long Island, a couple embraced passionately by the head of a table where a large dinner had been laid out. At first I was concerned–had something happened? Some bad news? And then I remembered that these were performers. All evening, two male dancers and one woman — the influencer and performer Violetta — draped themselves on the walls and chairs, and on each other, for a piece called Furniture Intimacy by Brendan Fernandes. The performance was one of many seemingly...
LIFESTYLE
Deadline

Parisian Debutante Ball Feature Doc In The Works At Boat Rocker As Part Of Non-Fiction Slate

Click here to read the full article. A feature documentary about Le Bal des Débutantes, a Paris-set fashion event, is set to be the first project as part of a new non-fiction slate from Boat Rocker. The company, via its Maven banner, is producing and financing Le Bal Paris, a doc that goes behind the scenes at the world’s most prestigious debutante ball. The event, which features around 25 debutantes from around the world aged between 16 to 22 has been held since 1958 and was first launched at the Chateau de Versailles. The project marks the first-time cameras will be granted access...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Thrillist

Meet Lucy Yu, the Woman Behind One of NYC’s Most Inspiring Bookstores

Raised by a single mother who had immigrated from China, Lucy Yu recalls the significance of stories in her childhood. “When my mom and I read The Kite Runner, we both were obsessed,” she recalls. “My mom saw herself and her family in the book, and I saw more of her experience in it. Encountering a story like that really bridged the gap between our generations, and, now, as an adult, I better understand how difficult it was for her to come to this country—a completely foreign place. Sharing stories like that was a way we could come together.” Soon enough, Yu followed her mother’s footsteps by entering the science field, where she worked for three years as a chemical engineer while eventually balancing a second job as a line cook. “I loved the storytelling aspect of food, but I began to realize what better way to tell stories than with books?”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Stereogum

Devil Master – “The Vigour Of Evil”

Next month, the awesomely theatrical Philly metal-punk band Devil Master will release their new LP Ecstasies of Never Ending Night, the much-anticipated follow-up to their 2019 debut Satan Spits On Children Of Light the new album once again finds the band wallowing in the aesthetics of different underground metal and hardcore scenes from the ’80s. They recorded it live to tape with Blood Incantation producer Pete deBoer, and it features their newest member, the Power Trip/Iron Age/Mammoth Grinder drummer Chris Ulsh. (For Devil Master purposes, Ulsh will now be known as Festering Terror In Deepest Catacomb.)
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Adrian Quesada’s New Trip: Reviving the Magic of ‘Boleros Psicodélicos’

Click here to read the full article. About 20 years ago, Adrian Quesada was driving at night in his home base of Austin, Texas, when he heard something that made him turn up the volume: “Esclavo y Amo,” a psychedelic love song recorded in the 1970s by the Peruvian combo Los Pasteles Verdes. “I had never heard anything like it,” recalls Quesada, the prolific multi-instrumentalist, founder of Black Pumas, and former member of Grupo Fantasma. “It sounded like a sample from a hip-hop song.” Quesada had just discovered the world of psychedelic baladas that flourished beginning in the late Sixties, when Latin...
MUSIC
Eater

We Have to Talk About the Food in the Series ‘Atlanta’

After COVID forced production to pause in 2020, Donald Glover and the cast of Atlanta returned March 24 with the premiere of the long-awaited third season, which takes place in Europe. Food plays a role in the storyline during the first episode of Season 3, but looking back, Glover’s powerhouse FX show has been telling food stories all along as part of its always-funny, often intentionally uncomfortable plotlines.
ATLANTA, GA
operawire.com

Philip Glass Awarded BBVA’s Fronteras del Conocimiento

The award of the Fundación BBVA Fronteras del Conocimiento in Music and Opera has been given to Philip Glass. The award which is celebrating its 14th edition recognized the composer for his contributions to music and opera in the 20th and 21st centuries. The jury noted that Glass has...
PERFORMING ARTS

