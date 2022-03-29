ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Township, OH

Police say Ohio woman called 911 164 times

By Patty Coller, Chelsea Simeon
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VW9VD_0etBqyA300

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman is facing charges after police say she made a false alarm to police.

According to a police report, Ashley Davis, 39, called Liberty Township police Monday and reported that she was hurt at a home on Kline Grove before hanging up.

Man arrested after two-county police chase

Police arrived at the home and spoke to the man who has been living there for about one year who said that he did not call police and does not know Davis.

Police said due to prior calls to the home, officers contacted the prior resident. The woman gave police the name of Davis, who she said she has had issues with and who she said caused her to move several times to avoid further conflict with her.

According to the report, officers were familiar with Davis as she has made about 164 calls to the Trumbull County 911 center over the past two years. Police said that doesn’t include calls that Davis makes directly to the police department daily.

Officers filed a charge of making false alarms against Davis, saying the call put the officer and the current resident at risk as officers assumed someone inside the home was hurt.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 10

Richard Turner Rick
1d ago

This woman needs taught an important lesson that the universe does not revolve around her !

Reply
7
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News

28K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

7M+

Views

Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman reportedly dragged pit bull by chain

An Ohio woman is currently in county jail on animal cruelty charges. Chaquana Morgan is currently in the Trumbull County jail after a police officer allegedly saw her dragging a pit bull puppy held by a chain according to WFMJ. The President of Healthy Hearts and Paws animal welfare project, Jason Cooke, says the dog was […]
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Liberty Township, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Liberty Township, OH
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman opens fire on tow truck repossessing her vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) 21-year-old, Kaley Morgan is charged with felony assault after firing a gun at a tow truck while her car was being repossessed. According to abc6 news, Police received a report about a person with a gun on Tuesday night around 11 p.m. Police arrived and found a tow truck repossessing a 2011 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOL 11

Video of deadly I-75 crash released

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation has released video of the fiery crash that killed two people early Thursday on I-75 near Alexis Road. An ODOT camera captured the crash that happened when a car headed south in the northbound lanes collided head-on with oncoming traffic. The...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#911#False Alarms#Wkbn
Fox 19

Body found in West Chester pond identified as missing man

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A body found in a pond Saturday evening in West Chester has been identified as missing man 31-year-old Alexander Enslen, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. Police said his body was found in a pond on Fountains Boulevard. Enslen was last seen in...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio puppies cling to each other after being rescued

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) The Youngstown Police Department received a call from two concerned citizens after seeing three dogs, a mom and two puppies, hidden away in a small fenced-in area covered with a blue tarp, reported WLWT. Police officers called the Animal Charity of Ohio who sent an agent to the scene where they found […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify woman killed in north Columbus bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The woman who died after a shooting outside a north Columbus bar earlier this month has been identified. Columbus police said Laurance Ball, 36, died from her injuries the night of the March 11 shooting. An arrest warrant has been filed for Wayne Carvel Anthony Lee Coffman, 34, in connection with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
ABC Big 2 News

Woman arrested after attacking brother, police say

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police say she attacked her brother. Journee Greyhatt has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury.  According to an arrest affidavit, around 1:20 a.m. on March 19, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home in the 3800 block of Melody Lane […]
ODESSA, TX
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy