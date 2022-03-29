Teens break into Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Four teenagers broke into the Indiana Statehouse on Sunday and left significant damage according to Indiana State Police.

State Police Capt. Ron Galaviz said the three girls and one boy, ages 13 and 14, entered the capitol building about 4 p.m. through one of the doors and went on a vandalism spree.

How they got in and weren’t immediately caught, he couldn’t say.

“That’s a question that we’re working with the capitol police, IDUA, and here at the Statehouse to try to determine so that we can make those corrections, so that doesn’t happen again,” Galaviz told WISH-TV.

Images on WISH-TV show the extent of the damage. It included broken glass, graffiti, damaged computers, desks in the house chambers left in disarray.

Galavitz said the teenagers were caught by Capitol Police leaving the building and were turned over to their parents.

