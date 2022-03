BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man accused of taking police on multiple police chases that led to a rollover accident has been formally charged in Burleigh County. Bismarck police say 39-year-old Wade Bison fled north on State Street in a truck with a Chevrolet Blazer SUV attached to it, struck another vehicle, and rolled his truck into a fence at Motel 6 on Monday morning. They say both Bison and the other driver were treated with non-life-threatening injuries.

BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND ・ 8 DAYS AGO