Engineers start inspecting subway tunnels that run below site of deadly Government Center parking garage collapse
By Frank O'Laughlin
whdh.com
1 day ago
BOSTON (WHDH) - Structural engineers have started the process of inspecting the subway tunnels that run below the site of Saturday’s deadly collapse of the Government Center parking garage, according to the MBTA. A crew of engineers gained access to the tunnels overnight and launched a comprehensive assessment...
BOSTON (WPRI) — Boston police have identified the construction worker who was killed during a partial collapse of the Government Center parking garage Saturday evening. Peter Monsini, 51, of South Easton, was doing demolition work inside the Government Center parking garage in a construction vehicle around 5:30 p.m. when the floor buckled below the vehicle. […]
BOSTON (CBS) – Police confirmed the man killed Saturday during a partial collapse at the Government Center Parking Garage in Boston was Peter Monsini of South Easton.
The 51-year-old demolition worker was operating a smaller sized piece of equipment, possibly jackhammering, when the floor came crashing down. Monsini fell from the ninth floor and died.
Debris could be seen on top of the equipment after it fell to the ground below.
Monsini was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 4.
he aftermath of the partial collapse at the Government Center garage on Saturday evening. (Photo Credit: Tim Cappalli)
On Sunday, a Boston Fire Department ladder truck was used by inspectors to get a closer look at the garage.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu tweeted Sunday about the Monsini’s death.
“Boston mourns the life of a construction worker lost in a horrible tragedy at the Government Center garage construction site. Our hearts are with his family & loved ones. We’re working closely with authorities to investigate. Work is suspended onsite until further notice,” Wu said.
Traffic has been impacted in the area following the collapse. Boston Police posted a list of several streets that will be closed Sunday night.
BOSTON (AP) — Officials say several floors of a downtown Boston parking garage that was under construction have collapsed. Officials did not immediately confirm whether there were any injuries from Saturday evening’s collapse. Crews told WCVB-TV that the Haymarket-area garage came down after a crane on the top...
The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the fatal collapse of a Boston parking garage that sent a construction worker plummeting nine stories to his death. Crews were working to demolish the Government Center parking garage when a part of it collapsed on Saturday evening. One person was...
BOSTON (CBS) — The MBTA says Green Line and Orange Line services will be suspended in the tunnels beneath the site of Saturday’s collapse at the Government Center Parking Garage. The accident killed 51-year-old demolition worker Peter Monsini.
The Orange Line will be suspended between North Station and Back Bay. Customers are encouraged to use the Green Line between Park and Copley or take the Commuter Rail from Ruggles or Back Bay to South Station. CharlieCards will be accepted.
The Green Line will be suspended between North Station and Government Center. Shuttle buses will take riders between those two destinations.
For Haymarket Station-bound...
