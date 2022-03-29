ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Lights! Action! Camera! Georgia Film Academy aims to shift state beyond ‘Hollywood of South’ label

By Dyana Bagby
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MqpAW_0etBqZI000
Georgia Film Academy students learn about various ways to use a video camera as part of the Introduction to On-Set Film Production course. (Courtesy Georgia Film Academy)

Georgia’s booming film and television industry brought in a whopping $4 billion to its economy last year . But state officials want more than to rake in record amounts of money. They want the Peach State to be a national star of the lucrative entertainment industry.

“The unprecedented growth of the film and television industry is due to the unprecedented growth of our workforce,” says Georgia Film Academy Executive Director Jeffrey Stepakoff . “We are making sure we have a permanent, sustainable workforce.”

When the academy opened in 2016, there were fewer than 100 students enrolled in colleges in Gwinnett and Clayton counties and Columbus. Today, there are roughly 11,000 people enrolled in 29 state colleges and universities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FcvOf_0etBqZI000
Jeffrey Stepakoff was a Hollywood writer and producer before coming back to metro Atlanta to lead the Georgia Film Academy.

The academy’s flagship campus is at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville , where students gain hands-on training. A new graduate program focuses on content creation, such as script and screen writing. The idea is to build a complete entertainment industry “ecosystem” in the state, Stepakoff says.

Sonja Chappell, 22, enrolled in the academy in 2020 while attending the University of West Georgia. She’s now a production assistant on a Marvel film and works on set designs, costumes, and even fetching lunch for staff.

“The classes I took through the academy really helped me narrow down the department I wanted to work in,” she said. “I am horrible at post-production, but I am very skilled when it comes to painting and detail work.

“I wouldn’t trade my experience with the Georgia Film Academy program for anything. That program shaped me into the person I am and helped me get an amazing job doing what I love,” she said.

Georgia’s film industry took off more than a decade ago when lawmakers approved generous tax incentives to lure major production companies from California and New York. Then studios began building more than 100 sound stages in and around metro Atlanta , including two of the largest in the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FHjSY_0etBqZI000
Post-production editing tools and techniques are taught to Georgia Film Academy students interested in pursuing careers as assistant editors.

These vast warehouses provide the infrastructure and space needed to make feature film blockbusters such as Marvel’s “Ant Man” and “Black Panther.” Georgia’s film and TV industry soared from $25 million a year to last year’s $4 billion. The exponential growth and success earned Georgia the title as the “Hollywood of the South.”

But Stepakoff says Georgians are now running the industry, rather than outsiders from California, due in large part to rapid growth of the film academy and the graduates taking over jobs once held by out-of-state film and television experts.

“We are no longer interested in being known as the ‘Hollywood of the South,’” he said.

“One day, perhaps Hollywood will be known as the Georgia of the West.”

The post Lights! Action! Camera! Georgia Film Academy aims to shift state beyond ‘Hollywood of South’ label appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

WGA West Urges Hollywood To “Reassess” Filming In Florida Because Of State’s “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

Click here to read the full article. The WGA West is calling on Hollywood to reconsider filming in Florida if Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill passed by the state’s legislature last week. “We urge all WGA signatory companies to reassess not only their political giving, but also where they choose to spend their production dollars,” the guild said in a statement Tuesday. “Show, don’t tell, that you value the LGBTQ+ community.” The Florida bill, and others like it pending elsewhere around the country, makes it illegal for teachers to discuss gay and transgender issues with students in...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Education
City
Columbus, GA
City
Fayetteville, GA
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#State Of Georgia#The Peach State#The Georgia Film Academy#Trilith Studios
The Georgia Sun

Which city has the worst commute in Georgia?

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
WSAV News 3

Georgia House: No longer require permit for gun in public

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans pushed a bill through the Georgia House on Friday that would abolish the requirement for a background check and license to carry a handgun in public. The vote moves Georgia a step closer to the “constitutional carry” that Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republicans have promised to deliver in an election […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Man sent to prison in Georgia farm loan scam

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A former loan officer accused of defrauding banks out of $648,000 in loans to fake farmers has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Marc T. Treadwell of Macon recently sentenced 33-year-old William Spigener III of Columbus to serve 40 months in prison. The Telegraph […]
MACON, GA
CBS 46

Will Smith hits Chris Rock on stage, then wins an Oscar

The first and only Black pastor of the Hillsong megachurch in Atlanta is stepping down after a founder of the worldwide church was caught up in a major sex scandal. All lanes on I-85 south reopen following police investigation in Jackson County. Updated: 31 minutes ago. Jackson County authorities are...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Biographer pays tribute to ‘brilliant, funny, accomplished’ Sam Massell

We asked award-winning writer and novelist Charles McNair to share his memories of working with Sam Massell on his biography, Play It Again, Sam: The Notable Life of Sam Massell – Atlanta’s First Minority Mayor, published by Mercer University Press in 2017. Massell, who served as the 53rd mayor of Atlanta and was a tireless […] The post Biographer pays tribute to ‘brilliant, funny, accomplished’ Sam Massell appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
IndieWire

IATSE Union Calls Oscars Shift ‘Detrimental’ to Film Industry, Urges Academy to ‘Reconsider’

Click here to read the full article. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) is calling out the 94th Academy Awards ahead of the ceremony on March 27.  IATSE, the largest union representing behind-the-scenes workers in North America, issued a statement slamming the Academy’s decision to pre-record eight crafts and shorts categories and edit them into the otherwise live event.  “By the nature of our jobs, behind the scenes, workers get little recognition as is, despite being the backbone of every production,” IATSE International President Matthew D. Loeb said. “The Academy Awards has been virtually the only venue where the very best...
MOVIES
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy