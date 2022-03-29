ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Saints Signed QB Andy Dalton

By Kyle T. Mosley
SaintsNewsNetwork
SaintsNewsNetwork
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bg4u0_0etBqTze00

The New Orleans Saints will sign longtime NFL quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year contract.

A report from Adam Schefter says the New Orleans Saints will sign longtime NFL quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year contract worth up to $6 million, including a $3 million guaranteed.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Saints News Network's Bob Rose listed the one-time starter in Cincinnati, Dallas, and Chicago as an option if Jameis Winston did not re-sign with the Saints.

Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters that he preferred if Taysom was not standing next to him on the sidelines, which means Hill is more useful as a weapon in the New Orleans offense as a tight end for 2022.

Jan 9, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

A veteran quarterback like Andy Dalton makes plenty of football sense for the Saints.  Winston re-signed, but he is regaining his health.  Currently, Jameis is rehabbing the torn ACL in his left knee in Alabama with physical therapist Kevin Wilk.  Tampa Bay's linebacker Devin White's horse-collar tackle contributed to Winston's knee injury on Oct. 31.

Dalton is a proven starter and should solidify the backup position with a slight drop-off should Jameis is out at the start of the season or from an injury in 2022.

Bob Rose's Analysis of Andy Dalton

"Dalton was 50-26-1 as a starter for Cincinnati between 2011 and 2015, leading the Bengals to 5 playoff appearances. Since 2016, Dalton has been just 27-43-1 as a starter for bad teams with the Bengals, Cowboys, and Bears.

He's completed 62% of his career attempts with 226 touchdowns and 135 interceptions. Dalton is an accurate passer who can dissect a defense but needs good pass protection."

