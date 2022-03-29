ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why You'll Want To Think Twice Before Slathering On Your Jergens Moisturizer

By Candace McMillon-Dantley
 1 day ago
Jergens recently issued a recall that may include the bottle you have at home. Here's how to check if yours has been recalled and what to do...

