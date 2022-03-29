ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martell’s Waters Edge is becoming B2 Bistro

By Bill Doyle
 1 day ago
B2 Bistro + Bar will be replacing Martell’s Waters Edge on the Barnegat Bay in Bayville, New Jersey, this summer. The restaurant will open April 8 for weekends only, then launch seven-days-a-week service in May. It will be the fifth B2 in New Jersey, as reported by NJ.com:....

