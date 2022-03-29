ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Delay in abortion waiting period sought

By Jim Saunders
cbs12.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) — Anticipating a ruling that will uphold a 24-hour abortion waiting period in Florida, opponents have asked a judge to at least temporarily delay putting the decision into effect. Attorneys for plaintiffs in a challenge to the waiting-period law filed a motion late Friday seeking...

cbs12.com

Comments / 0

