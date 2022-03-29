Reebok Womens Legend Racerback Workout Tank Top

Fhitting Room's Pierre Armand swears by the Bicycle Crunch, which is a major move in his ABS Focus classes. The move is simplistic in concept but when performed correctly, it lights up all the abdominals. Armand says that they key to the Bicycle Crunch is performing a successful Hollow Hold. Shoulder blades off the ground, legs locked out straight in front of you and keep your lower back pressed into the floor. When we talk about our lower abdominals specifically, we have to realize they are more of a stabilizing muscle than they are a contractionary muscle. This is one of the reasons why they usually go unnoticed, or are hard to activate.

