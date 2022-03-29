Skechers Women’s Flow Long Sleeve Top

With spring less than a month away, it's time to start shedding those heavy coats, knits, and boots in favor of lighter-weight dresses, breezy tops, and easy footwear. When devising new ensembles, start from the ground up with three of spring's biggest shoe trends. Among our favorites are '90s-inspired square-toe mules, sleek and timeless loafers, and thick-soled sandals that effortlessly transition from the city to the coast—all are available from Sam Edelman. Each one is not solely for trend's sake; these leading shoe looks boast versatility and will stand the test of time in your wardrobe. Here, discover three outfits to kickstart your spring style.

APPAREL ・ 11 DAYS AGO