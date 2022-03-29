ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoneham, ME

Fallen Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci honored by Maine State Police

By Aubree Carr
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

STONEHAM, Maine ( WWLP ) – Maine State Trooper Robert Burke presented the Massachusetts State Police with a memorial plaque in honor of Trooper Tamar Bucci who died on March 3.

Massachusetts State Trooper killed in crash on I-93

Trooper Robert Burke is the Honor Guard Commander of the Maine State Police and presented the plaque on behalf of the Maine State Police. The memorial plaque is to honor the fallen trooper, Tamar Bucci, who died while attempting to assist a disabled motor vehicle on Interstate 93 in Stoneham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LHnD6_0etBnQ1a00
Trooper Robert Burke (Maine SP), Sergeant Byron Rizos, and Major Walter Hanley (Troop A).
Springfield officers traveling to funeral of Trooper Tamar Bucci

Memorial services were held outside Boston on March 9 included six pallbearers who were her classmates in the 85th Recruit Training Troop, all of them are women. They are the first all-female pallbearer contingent for an MSP line of duty funeral service, according to Massachusetts State Police David Procopio.

Bucci is survived by her mother and father, siblings, and her grandparents.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 2

WWLP
WWLP

17K+

Followers

13K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Related
MassLive.com

Pair accused in 2020 slaying in Florida arrested in Massachusetts after chase, police say

Two individuals accused in a slaying in Florida in 2020 were arrested this weekend in Massachusetts after a police chase, authorities said. The pair are accused of being on the run for two years for being involved in a killing at the Broward Central Bus Terminal in the city on Oct. 17, 2020, according to a statement from Broward Crime Stoppers, a nonprofit organization that seeks to solve crimes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Springfield, ME
State
Massachusetts State
City
Stoneham, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
I-95 FM

A Dead Fisher Cat In Hampden Creates The Most ‘Maine’ Discussion Ever

Sometimes you think a conversation is headed one way... This morning on my way to work, I noticed something in the road that I kind of assumed was roadkill of some nature. Really, I didn't think much of it as it was on the other side of the road. We've all done it. I mean, it was dark still, so I assumed it was a skunk or maybe even a porcupine.
HAMPDEN, ME
Seacoast Current

Boyfriend Pleas Insanity in Death of Girlfriend on York, ME Beach

The boyfriend of Rhonda Pattelena has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in her death a year ago on Short Sands York Beach. Pattelena, a single mother of three from Bedford, Massachusetts, was found with trauma to her head and face by members of the York Beach Fire Department in March 2021, according to an affidavit obtained by the Bangor Daily News.
BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#State#The Maine State Police#Recruit Training Troop#Msp
Daily Voice

Body Of Missing Westport Man Found In Adirondacks In Upstate NY

The body of a Connecticut man who went missing while hiking in the high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York has been found. Fairfield County resident Thomas A. Howard, age 61, of Westport, went missing on Wednesday, March 16, while hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, in Essex County, New York, just south of Plattsburgh near the Canadian and Vermont borders.
WESTPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Turnto10.com

Defendant sentenced in killing of New Bedford man

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a Massachusetts man in a parking lot was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Police initially charged Trai Larue, of Lewiston, with murder in the death of 21-year-old Roger Cornell in 2020. Cornell,...
AUBURN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man flown to hospital with "extensive" head injuries following assault in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Maine — A man is in the hospital after police said he was "badly beaten" by another man in North Haven Friday. Police responded to a report of an assault at a home on North Haven Island around 9:21 p.m. where they found paramedics helping a 19-year-old man with serious head injuries, Knox County Sheriff Tim Carroll said in a press release Saturday afternoon.
NORTH HAVEN, ME
CBS Boston

Massachusetts 7th Grader Killed In Aruba Boating Accident While On Family Vacation

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — A seventh-grade student at a Cambridge private school died this week in a boating accident while vacationing in Aruba with her family, school officials said. The Buckingham Browne & Nichols School said in a letter to students and parents that 13-year-old Cassidy Murray died Wednesday. “When Cassidy showed up, everyone said she just belonged here,” said Buckingham Browne and Nichols Head of School Jennifer Price. Price is opening the middle school for families to gather in their grief Saturday. Cassidy transferred from Milton Public Schools, where the superintendent described her as “outstanding and joyful,” to BB&N this academic year. Her brother...
Tri-City Herald

Hiker plunges 30 feet underground into old water tank, Massachusetts cops say

A hiker in the woods near Monson required rescue after he plunged 30 feet into an underground water storage tank, Massachusetts police said. The 32-year-old man fell into the tank at about 8 p.m. Monday, March 21, police said on Facebook. Emergency crews spent about three hours rescuing the man,...
WNEM

State police troopers find loaded gun, drugs during traffic stop

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 45-year-old Flint man is behind bars after Michigan State Police discovered illegal firearms and drugs in his vehicle. State police said troopers stopped a car for traffic violations. The driver was observed to have several vehicle equipment violations as well as license plate & insurance infractions, according to police.
FLINT, MI
WWLP

WWLP

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy