Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of scammer posing as one of its employees

By Kyle Jones
 1 day ago

BARABOO, Wis. — The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scammer posing as one of its employees.

Officials said the scammer is using technology to trick caller ID systems, showing that the caller is from the Sheriff’s Office. The caller has also allegedly used the names of Sheriff’s Office employees.

The scammer allegedly threatens the person who answers the call, saying that there is a warrant out for their arrest. They tell victims that officers will arrest them if they do not provide personal banking information.

Sheriff’s officials said that they will never call and demand money in lieu of an arrest. Those who receive these phone calls should hang up and call the Sheriff’s Office at 608-356-1895.

