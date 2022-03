Every child knows that you really need only a few things to play baseball: A bat, a ball, and some fielders to chase after everything that's been hit. Sure, to play Major League Baseball, you need nine fielders and nine hitters, a dugout full of subs, a few coaches leaning on the railing and thousands of kids spilling mustard on their clothes in the stands. But everything else? That's fungible, something we've known since playing in the backyard with ghost runners and special ground rules like "the rose bushes are an automatic out."

