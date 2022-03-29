Southern Utah men's basketball season ends at Fresno State in Basketball Classic semi's

The Southern Utah University men's basketball team fell in the semifinals of The Basketball Classic to Fresno State 67-48, ending an impressive run through the postseason tournament.

The 2021-22 season will go down as one of the best in Southern Utah men's basketball history, as Todd Simon and the Thunderbirds broke numerous team and individual records on their way to achieving the second-most wins in a single season in SUU's Division I history.

Playing their third game in just six days, the Thunderbirds (23-12, 14-6) got off to a sluggish start, falling behind 6-0 in the first three minutes.

Dre Marin scored Southern Utah's first basket of the game at the 16:31 mark, fueling a quick 6-0 run by the T-Birds to even up the score.

Southern Utah then went scoreless over the next 9:36 of action, as the Bulldogs (22-13, 8-9) went on a 14-0 run, taking a 20-6 lead.

SUU continued to struggle on offense for the remainder of the first half, entering halftime trailing 34-16.

The Bulldogs maintained at least a 16 point lead over the remainder of the contest, as they earned the victory, and will advance to face Coastal Carolina in the championship of The Basketball Classic.

Maizen Fausett led Southern Utah in scoring with nine points, while Marin and Jason Spurgin chipped in eight points apiece.

It was a tough ending to what was a phenomenal season for Southern Utah men's basketball. The Thunderbirds achieved back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time in its Division I history, reaching 23 total victories this season, which stands as the second-most in program history and the most in Southern Utah's Big Sky era.

Individually, four separate players were recognized for reaching the 1,000 point scoring mark for their careers, and three T-Birds earned all-conference recognition this season. Todd Simon was named as a finalist for both the Hugh Durham Mid-Major Coach of the Year Award and the Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award.

Southern Utah had one postseason win in its Division I history prior to this season, and the 2021-22 team earned three victories in The Basketball Classic, taking down opponents from the MAC, Conference USA, and the WCC.

Southern Utah will make the transition from the Big Sky to the Western Athletic Conference in the offseason, and SUU men's basketball will prepare to enter a new era in the program's history.

Notable Season Stats:

Southern Utah had four players recognized for reaching the 1,000-point scoring mark this season: Dre Marin, John Knight III, Maizen Fausett, and Harrison Butler.

Dre Marin set the record for most career appearances in both Southern Utah men's basketball history and Big Sky Conference history.

John Knight III (1st Team), Maizen Fausett (3rd Team), and Tevian Jones (3rd Team) each earned All-Conference recognition this season.

John Knight III finished the season ranked 1st in the Big Sky in steals per game (1.9) and field goal percentage (.535), while also finishing fourth in assists (4.1), and 10th in scoring (14.4).

At the close of the season, Southern Utah ranks 21st in the nation in points per game (78.6).

SUU led the Big Sky in rebounding this season, pulling down an average of 37.6 per game.

Todd Simon has led Southern Utah to a combined record of 43-16 and 26-8 in Big Sky play over the past two seasons.

Sean Ellertson is a sports reporter for the St. George Spectrum & Daily News. To continue to support his work, please subscribe to The Spectrum. Follow Sean on Twitter @SeanEllertson.