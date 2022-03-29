Michigan DNR Hosting Design Contest for 50th Anniversary 2022 Deer Management Cooperator Patch

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hosting a design contest for the 50th Anniversary DNR Deer Management Cooperator Patch.

The Michigan Deer Management Cooperator Patch has been a popular collector’s item for hunters since the early 1970’s.

Designs for the contest are due by April 29, and must be either emailed here or mailed to Wildlife Division, Attn: Emilie O’Grady, 525 W. Allegan St., Lansing, MI, 48933.