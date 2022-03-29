ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan DNR Hosting Design Contest for 50th Anniversary 2022 Deer Management Cooperator Patch

By Katie Sergent
 1 day ago
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hosting a design contest for the 50th Anniversary DNR Deer Management Cooperator Patch.

The Michigan Deer Management Cooperator Patch has been a popular collector’s item for hunters since the early 1970’s.

Designs for the contest are due by April 29, and must be either emailed here or mailed to Wildlife Division, Attn: Emilie O’Grady, 525 W. Allegan St., Lansing, MI, 48933.

  • Submissions must include artist’s name, mailing address, and phone number.
  • Anyone can enter the contest. Children under the age of 13 need a parental permission signature on the back of their submitted artwork to be eligible.
  • Work must be original and submitted by the artist.
  • Entries must be rectangular and no larger than 3” x 4”.
  • Designs must portray white-tailed deer or white-tailed deer hunting in a Michigan habitat.
  • No more than 5 colors may be used in designs.
  • Please remember that these designs will be stitched out on a patch, heavily detailed designs will not be able to print correctly.
  • The Michigan Department of Natural Resources logo must be included in the design.
  • The following text must be included within the design: Successful Hunter, 50th Anniversary Deer Patch 2022, MI.gov/Deer
  • The winner will be contacted in early June.
  • The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will hold the rights to all submitted artwork.

