ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

State to report COVID-19 data once per week as cases decline

By The Associated Press
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vFAsI_0etBmbg400

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state plans to begin reporting Michigan’s COVID-19 data once per week as the numbers of cases and deaths decline.

Michigan’s online COVID-19 dashboard will be updated only on Wednesdays, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Currently, data is posted on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, but that changes starting Monday.

Michigan has reported more than 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 32,758 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Between Saturday and Monday, 1,258 newly confirmed cases and six deaths were reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

South Dakota joins list of 10 U.S. states to abandon daily COVID-19 data reporting as Americans prepare for a 'normal' spring season and cases drop 12% over past week: WHO warns pandemic is 'far from over' as cases start to jump in New York

Daily Covid reporting is starting to be abandoned by health officials around the United States as the cases continue to decline and the much of the world looks towards the end of the pandemic. The World Health Organization (WHO) is still warning that it is too early to put Covid in the past.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

With COVID-19 cases declining, minor uptick in wastewater data could paint misleading picture, microbiologist says

MADISON, Wis. — Experts with Wisconsin’s State Laboratory of Hygiene say the prevalence of COVID-19 in some Wisconsin communities has dropped so low that even a minor uptick in the virus’ presence can cause measurements to appear more worrying than they actually are. The COVID-19 Wastewater Surveillance Program, which has been operational for roughly two years, relies on wastewater samples...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Cars 108

Did You Know There’s a Mini Mackinac Bridge Located in Mid-Michigan?

I had no idea that there was a miniature Mackinac Bridge that spans over a small body of water (pond) in mid-Michigan. It truly is the the tiniest version of the Mackinac Bridge that you can actually walk across. What makes this bridge so strange isn't the size of it, but rather it's location. The bridge sits above a small body of water at a storage facility.
POLITICS
The Detroit Free Press

Coronavirus subvariant omicron BA.2 detected in Michigan

The BA.2 omicron subvariant, also called "stealth omicron," which is causing coronavirus surges in Western Europe and other parts of the world, has been detected in Michigan. As of Friday, laboratory sequencing identified 99 specimens in Michigan residents from 21 counties and the city of Detroit, said Lynn Sutfin, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
MICHIGAN STATE
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ap#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fox11online.com

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Most deaths in 3 weeks, cases declining slowly

MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin reported its most COVID-19 deaths in more than three weeks as the decline in new cases continued to slow. The state Department of Health Services reported 20 new deaths on Thursday. That was the most since 23 were reported on Feb. 23. The seven-day average of deaths was 10.
WISCONSIN STATE
1470 WFNT

Michigan AG Dana Nessel Not Apologizing for Whiskey Tweet

A weekend tweet made by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is raising some eyebrows but Michigan's top lawyer isn't about to apologize. Let's call this one "Whiskey-Gate" Nessel made the since-deleted tweet posting a picture of herself enjoying a shot at the St. Patrick's Day parade, saying, "I don't know these people. But when you get offered a shot of whisky during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Detroit, you take it! Happy St. Patty's Day to all!"
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit is the No. 1 pizza city in America, study says

Detroit was arguably already the pizza capital of the Midwest, but now it can add "pizza capital of the United States" to the list, according to a recent study. The Motor City ranks high on multiple metrics, according to anytimeestimate.com, to gain that title. We have the most independent pizzerias per capita (6 per...
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

Capital Rundown: Is the government running out COVID money?

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) – The Biden administration has nearly run out of money to fight COVID-19. Billions of dollars were eliminated from a recent government spending bill, but administration officials say there’s still enough to vaccinate children under 5 if such a shot is approved in the future and offer a 4th booster shot to immunocompromised people.
WASHINGTON, DC
MetroTimes

Attorney Michael Griffie announces bid for Congress in 13th District

Michael Griffie, a 38-year-old attorney who has racked up some influential endorsements, is the latest Democrat to join the congressional race in Michigan's 13th District. In a recently released video, Griffie cast himself as an outsider who will build coalitions and stand up for everyday workers. “This is a campaign...
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

WLNS

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy