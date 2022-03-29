State to report COVID-19 data once per week as cases decline

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state plans to begin reporting Michigan’s COVID-19 data once per week as the numbers of cases and deaths decline.

Michigan’s online COVID-19 dashboard will be updated only on Wednesdays, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Currently, data is posted on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, but that changes starting Monday.

Michigan has reported more than 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 32,758 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Between Saturday and Monday, 1,258 newly confirmed cases and six deaths were reported.

