Lake County, FL

'Wild Bill' lawyer wants off the case; her client shuns efforts to keep him off death row

By Frank Stanfield
Daily Commercial
 1 day ago
TAVARES — “Wild Bill” Roberts has thrown his first-degree murder trial into chaos, telling his lawyer that he doesn’t want to present any mitigation evidence that might keep him off death row if he is convicted of killing his girlfriend.

His court-appointed attorney, Candace Hawthorne, told Circuit Judge G. Richard Singeltary on Monday that she wants to withdraw from the case, telling the court she feels she had an ethical obligation to present the evidence. Hawthorne agreed, however, to at least wait until the judge decides if he is guilty of murdering Elizabeth Hellstrom in his camper in 2017. That ruling could come Wednesday.

Hawthorne could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Roberts waived his right to a jury trial last week, meaning Singeltary will determine his guilt and sentence.

What's next

Hawthorne's withdrawal in Roberts' case is the latest in a dramatic show of events since his arrest in 2017.

Roberts, who is not an attorney, initially wanted to represent himself.

He told then-Circuit Judge Mark Nacke that Hawthorne "ain’t nothing but a plea-bargain attorney. She’s going to cop me out and get somebody else out of jail. It ain’t happening. Not on me. Tell her to go play golf down at Mission Inn.”

“What’s that attorney going to do for me, get me a death sentence? I can do that on my own,” he said.

Roberts' trial started last week. On Tuesday, he waived his right to a jury trial, but refused to leave his cell for proceedings. He attended court Thursday, but not on Friday or Monday. He's expected in court Wednesday.

There was no explanation for his decision to waive a jury trial other than saying the courtroom was “cold."

Singeltary will hold a hearing Wednesday to decide how to proceed if Roberts if found guilty.

Hawthorne had listed mitigating factors she was prepared to present, which are circumstances that may lend themselves to a lighter sentence. They included that Roberts was not able to appreciate the criminality, and was “under the influence of mental of emotional disturbance.”

Defense lawyers are allowed to present just about any kind of non-statutory mitigation.

Among those items, she listed poor health, that Roberts “has had a difficult life,” that he recently became aware that he has a son and a granddaughter, and that he has never been able to hold down a job for a substantial amount of time.

Another item: “The defendant has a dog (Trouble) that he loves, and talks to from time to time at the jail.”

The state argues that the crime was heinous, atrocious and cruel, and that he has been a violent offender in the past.

In the courtroom

On Monday, Assistant State Attorney Rich Buxman showed security camera video footage from Roberts’ camper he said showed scenes before and after the murder.

On Dec. 17 she appears to be alive and well. On the 18th she is shown wearing a different shirt, he said Tuesday.

“On the afternoon of Dec. 18, what I see is him struggling to move her body out of the camper. Because of the angle of the camera, you can’t see her head,” he said in a phone interview Tuesday.

Then, as she is being moved outside, you can see her hair fly out of the white sheet she is wrapped in.

At some point, apparently after cleaning her body, he moves her body back into the camper. The next day, the camera picks up the image of him driving her car up to the trailer with the trunk open. He is then seen struggling to move her out of the camper.

Cellphone records show him heading north. He made it as far as Baxley, Georgia, before returning to Florida

Her body was found on Dec. 21 wrapped in a white sheet and covered with a tarp in the trunk of her car after a police chase from DeLand.

Roberts had texted a friend claiming that she had overdosed on 70 Klonopin pills used for calming the brain, and that he tried to revive her with CPR. He also claimed that he and Hellstrom were beaten by a motorcycle gang.

Hellstrom was addicted to methamphetamine and Roberts began using It, too, Candance disclosed in her opening remarks.

Dr. Wendy Lavezzi, the chief deputy medical examiner, testified Friday that Hellstrom had severe head injuries, that she had been strangled, her ear cut off, her sternum and ribs broken, and had abrasions and bruises on her arms and legs. Injuries to her abdomen were so severe it was consistent with being stomped.

Buxman presented a short, stout wooden handle he said was used to inflict the blows.

A man who shared a jail cell with Roberts said Roberts confessed to him that he “shut her up.”

Daily Commercial

Daily Commercial

