YouTuber alleges sexual misconduct against Chaffey College staffer, arrest captured on livestream

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KNX) — An employee of Chaffey College in San Bernardino County was taken in custody on campus on Monday.

The employee, whose name and role at the school has not yet been released, was arrested by Rancho Cucamonga police for undisclosed crimes.

According to school officials, the arrest was made in connection with allegations of sexual misconduct involving a minor made against a staff member by a YouTuber.

The allegations against the staffer were made public during a livestream broadcast by the YouTuber. Another video posted by the user appeared to show that individual being handcuffed and placed into a Chaffey College campus police vehicle.

“The individual involved in [Monday’s] incident is being detained pending further investigation,” officials said. The matter had been referred to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, and the college declined to comment further on the arrestee’s employment status.

