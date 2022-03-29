St. Augustine receives more than $26.5M for flooding, other resilience projects

The city of St. Augustine has been awarded more than $26.5 million in federal grants for seven resilience projects, and a study by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on flood mitigation is moving forward.

“The devastating effects of climate change and sea-level rise are already visible in the nation’s Oldest City,” St. Augustine Chief Resilience Officer Jessica Beach said in a press release. “We must continue to build a resilient city to protect our residents’ lives and property, as well as keep our city’s history above water.”

The funds are coming from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

"The seven city projects receiving funding range in size and scope, with the overall goal of improving water quality, improving drainage and providing higher levels of flood protection and mitigation in various portions of the city," according to the release.

The projects and the funding expected:

Tidal backflow prevention improvements: $230,641.

Lake Maria Sanchez flood mitigation and drainage improvements: Over $18.79 million.

Flood mitigation/drainage improvements for Court Theophelia neighborhood: Over $2.58 million.

South Whitney and West King Street flood mitigation and drainage improvements: Over $1.2 million.

Groundwater monitoring network for sea level rise impacts: $201,903.

Inlet Drive shoreline resiliency improvements: $711,090.

South Davis Shores flood mitigation and drainage improvements: Over $2.79 million.

For information about city resiliency projects, visit citystaug.com/863/Resiliency and floridadep.gov/rcp/resilient-florida-program.