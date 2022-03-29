Nasa ISS return LIVE – Watch livestream as astronaut Mark Vande Hei flies to Earth from space station on Russian rocket

A NASA astronaut will finally fly home in just hours after Russia threatened to abandon him in space.

Mark Vande Hei, 55, is due to return from the International Space Station on March 29 and 30 onboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft.

Vande Hei and two Russian cosmonauts, Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, are due to return to earth on Wednesday, March 30.

The three cosmonauts have been stationed aboard the International Space Station (ISS), which orbits roughly 250 miles above Earth.

Nasa has said it will offer live coverage of the crew's farewells, undocking, and landing from the ISS on NASA TV.

The farewell and hatch closure will go live on Tuesday, March 29 at 11.30pm ET (04.30am UK time). The undocking can be viewed at 02.45am ET (7.45am UK time), and lastly, the deorbit burn and landing will be live-streamed at 6.15am ET (11.15am UK time).

You can watch Nasa TV for free on Nasa's website and official YouTube channel.

Read our ISS return mission live blog for the latest news and updates...

Who is Mark Vande Hei?

Born November 10, 1966, Mark Thomas Vande Hei is a former United States Army officer and current NASA astronaut who served on the International Space Station as a Flight Engineer for Expeditions 53, 54, 64, 65, and 66.

In 1985, he graduated from Saint Louis Park's Benilde-St. Margaret's High School.

Vande Hei graduated from Saint John's University in 1989 with a Bachelor of Science in Physics and Stanford University in 1999 with a Master of Science in Applied Physics.

What is the ISS?

The International Space Station (ISS) is a low-Earth-orbiting modular space station (habitable artificial satellite).

Nasa (United States), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe), and CSA (Canada) are among the five space agencies involved in the project.

Intergovernmental treaties and agreements control the ownership and usage of the space station.

The station acts as a microgravity and space environment research laboratory, where astrobiology, astronomy, meteorology, physics, and other subjects are studied.

The International Space Station is ideal for testing spacecraft systems and equipment for potential long-duration trips to the Moon and Mars.

'Take a look back at his scientific journey'

".@Astro_Sabot is coming home tomorrow, setting the record for the longest spaceflight by a NASA astronaut!" the research and science account for the International Space Station wrote on Twitter of Mark Vande Hei.

It invited viewers to "Take a look back at his scientific journey so far" via a video.

ISS to be kept operational until 2030

According to recently released blueprints defining the International Space Station's future, Nasa proposes to keep it operational until the end of 2030, after which it would be crashed into a remote section of the Pacific Ocean known as Point Nemo.

The space station has hosted more than 200 astronauts from 19 different countries, symbolizing a continuous human presence in space.

Commercially managed space stations, according to CNN, will take the place of the ISS as a forum for collaboration and scientific study.

SpaceX planning commercial spacewalk, continued

The real SpaceX commercial spacewalk will be part of a three-mission program employing the Falcon 9 launch vehicle and Crew Dragon capsule and will seek to work similarly to Isaacman's initial trip.

This mission is intended to last five days, with Isaacman and his team aiming to reach the greatest height for crewed Earth orbit ever flown.

The current holder of the distinction is NASA's Gemini 11 mission, which flew as high as 1,374 kilometers above the Earth in 1966.

SpaceX planning commercial spacewalk

SpaceX intends to conduct its first-ever commercial spacewalk later this year, with just civilians participating instead of actual astronauts.

Wealthy entrepreneur Jared Isaacman will conduct the spacewalk.

Isaacman was part of SpaceX's first all-civilian crew during the historic Inspiration4 crew's short flight into orbit last year.

Isaacman is the CEO and founder of Shift4 Payments, which has reportedly earned him the job of assisting in the planning of new space missions for the privately financed Polaris space program.

History of astronauts on the ISS

As of December 2021, 251 astronauts, cosmonauts, and space tourists have visited the International Space Station.

They are from 19 different nations and some have visited multiple times.

The list includes 155 Americans, 52 Russians, 11 Japanese, eight Canadians, five Italians, four French, four Germans, one Belgian, one Dutch, one Swede, one Brazilian, one Dane, one Kazakhstani, one Spaniard, one Briton, one Malaysian, one South African, one South Korean, and one Emirati, according to Nasa.

What day is the astronaut returning?

Mark Vande Hei, 55, is due to return from the International Space Station on March 29 and 30 onboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft.

Nasa will offer a live stream of the proceedings, with the farewell and hatch closure going live on Tuesday, March 29 at 11.30pm ET (04.30am UK time).

The undocking can be viewed at 02.45am ET (7.45am UK time), and lastly, the deorbit burn and landing will be live-streamed at 6.15am ET (11.15am UK time).

ISS has two sections

The International Space Station is divided into two sections: the Russian Orbital Segment (ROS), operated by Russia, and the United States Orbital Segment (USOS), which is run by the United States as well as by the other states involved.

Inside the International Space Station, continued

Astronauts on the ISS work out for on average of about two hours a day to mitigate the muscle loss, but the equipment is different aboard the ISS.

It proves difficult for astronauts to work out accordingly on the International Space Station because of microgravity, meaning special equipment must be made for astronauts to better mitigate their muscle loss.

Inside the International Space Station

The International Space Station is a project involving five space agencies: NASA (United States), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe), and CSA (Canada).

Life inside the ISS is fascinating.

To even get to outer space, astronauts have to meet a number of qualifications and physical requirements, and staying fit doesn't stop before they step onboard.

According to the Nasa website, astronauts have to keep healthy aboard the "station to prevent bone and muscle loss."

Spacewalk report

Recently, Flight Engineers Kayla Barron and Raja Chari conducted a spacewalk on the International Space Station.

Chari later tweeted, "Great spacewalks on @Space_Station that reminded me how important the human connection is between operators, trainers, and the ground team. Lucky to have @NASA_Johnson instructors that prepped us to deal with problems since no mission is ever perfect."

Which countries are involved with the ISS?

The International Space Station is a project involving five participating space agencies: NASA (United States), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe), and CSA (Canada).

When was the ISS launched?

The International Space Station was launched in 1998.

It involves the cooperation of the United Stats, Russia, Canada, Japan, and participating countries of the European Space Agency.

"The International Space Station is one of the most complex international collaborations ever attempted," Nasa says on its website.

Russian cooperation for astronaut's return

Previously, Nasa said that astronaut Mark Vande Hei would return from the International Space Station later this month as planned, CNN reported.

His return had been in question because he will need to be aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft to return.

Nasa said noted that it was "still working closely with Russian space agency Rocosmos on the International Space Station, despite mounting geopolitical tensions," the outlet noted.

Russia sanctions threaten ISS

The 23 year-long collaboration on the ISS between Russia and several other countries is feeling the pressure amid the ongoing invasion in Ukraine, threatening the future of the project.

Russia's space chief has already threatened to allow the station to fall onto the US or Russia, in response to sanctions.

Nasa's vow after Russian threats

Russian engines control the station's propulsion and keep it afloat, so the threat may seem alarming.

Writing on Twitter, Rogozin previously boasted to the West that the ISS "does not fly over Russia, therefore all the risks are yours."

But space experts say his claim is incorrect, pointing out that the space station routinely skirts past southern regions of Russia.

Nasa vows to livestream ISS astronaut return

Nasa is planning to provide live coverage of an American astronaut's return from the ISS.

The US space agency has said it will offer live coverage of the crew's farewells, undocking, and landing from the ISS on NASA TV.

The announcement by Nasa comes after Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin dramatically threatened to drop the ISS onto the US or Europe in response to sanctions over the Ukraine invasion.

Times to watch

The farewell and hatch closure will go live on Tuesday, March 29, at 11.30pm ET (04.30am UK time).

The undocking can be viewed at 02.45am ET (7.45am UK time), and lastly, the deorbit burn and landing will be live-streamed at 6.15am ET (11.15am UK time).

How to watch

Nasa has said it will offer live coverage of the crew's farewells, undocking, and landing from the ISS on NASA TV.

You can watch Nasa TV for free on Nasa's website and official YouTube channel.

Where have the astronauts been?

The three cosmonauts have been stationed aboard the International Space Station (ISS), which orbits roughly 250 miles above Earth.

Cosmonauts joining

Vande Hei will be joined by two Russian cosmonauts, Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, and they are due to return to earth on Wednesday, March 30.

Astronaut's return