Rob Shuter Breaks Down The Slap From 'The Oscars'

Naughty But Nice aka Rob Shuter, joins Elvis Duran and the Morning Show to really break down the slap from The Oscars 2022 show.

In case you missed it..... Will Smith got up and slapped Chris Rock while he was presenting at The Oscars after making a joke of Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Jada has alopecia, which contributed to Smith's negative reaction to the joke.

"Not since Kim Kardashian has gotten divorce have I been this busy," Shuter jokes to Elvis Duran when it comes to this crazy 'slap' heard around the world. Shuter comments on Smith's statement the night of The Oscars and the apology that came out a full day later. He also gives an inside look at how people reacted immediately after the awards show with Smith walking into a room. Watch above for all of the details!

