One of the elite programs in South Jersey will have a new leader when the curtain opens on the 2022 high school softball season. Washington Township coach Stephanie Taraschi will be writing out her first lineup card when the Minutemaids play host to Eastern next Tuesday in their season-opener. Taraschi is just the third head coach in the last 35 years of Township softball, following Mickey Shaw (1986-2000) and Tracy Burkhart (2001-21).

SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO