Spring is a strange time of year, with the weather flipping between hot and cold, pollen filling the air, and the days getting longer and longer. Sure, the first sign of spring might well be a red, red robin, but in many parts of the country that poor old robin is quite likely to find itself bob-bob-bobbin' through several inches of snow the very next day. There's one place, however, where you're sure to see a more reliable sign of the impending season, and that's in your grocery store's produce aisle.

