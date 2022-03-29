ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee With A Cop Connects Community With Law Enforcement

By Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Mirror
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCoffee with a Cop was hosted by Santa Monica...

WCIA

Bloomington Police hosting Coffee with a Cop event

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department is the latest central Illinois law enforcement agency to have its officers meet and mingle with community members over coffee. The BPD’s Coffee with a Cop event will take place Thursday morning. Officers will be at the McDonald’s at 3102 East Empire Street from 7:30 to 8:30 […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
The Lima News

Residents speak out at Coffee With a Cop

LIMA — Stepping inside from a rainy day, the aromatic coffee seized the senses as Coffee with a Cop was held downtown on the square at Our Town Roast on Saturday morning. Officer Aaron Rode and Major Ron Holman were speaking to Lima residents and others who came into the coffee shop.
LIMA, OH
Middletown Press

After 3 Norwalk cops banned from law enforcement, chief says internal probes ‘weed out’ misconduct

NORWALK — Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik is defending his department’s handling of recent misconduct allegations that in some cases led to officers facing criminal charges and having their Connecticut law enforcement certifications revoked. Kulhawik argued the department’s internal investigations into the behavior is proof the force takes allegations...
NORWALK, CT
WVNS

Law enforcement responds to shooting in Montcalm

MONTCALM, W.V. (WVNS) – At 2:51 PM today, March 14, 2022, a shooting was reported in Montcalm, in the area of Dogwood Hills Road. According to Mercer County dispatchers, WV State Police, Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Bluefield Rescue, and a DNR crew are all on scene to respond to the shooting. First Sergeant McKenzie with […]
MONTCALM, WV
Mountain Democrat

Law enforcement ‘Thrives’ with extra support

Thrive with 10-35 has been supporting law enforcement officers and their families since 2011. Volunteers with the organization recently took on a special project to help Josh Tasabia, the San Joaquin County deputy who was alongside El Dorado County deputy Brian Ishmael the morning he was fatally wounded. Tasabia and...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
WTNH

Waterbury PD hosts ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Waterbury Police Department is holding its first “coffee with a cop” event of the year to meet Waterbury residents and discuss any of their concerns while enjoying coffee together. The “coffee with a cop event” will be held at the Spirit Café Friday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. […]
WATERBURY, CT
WAFB

Law enforcement checks in on their mental state

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Day in and day out, local law enforcers put themselves in harm’s way to protect their community, which often means their mental and emotional state is on the line too. Jonathan Medine, a special victims’ unit detective with the Baton Rouge Police Department, has...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Mountain Democrat

Belltower: Law enforcement honored at American Legion dinner

Placerville’s American Legion Post 119 held its Officer of the Year dinner March 2 — an event last held two years ago. The hall didn’t reopen for monthly dinners until July 2021. A large crowd of Legion members and law enforcement personnel and their families filled the...
PLACERVILLE, CA
Delaware Gazette

Students, law enforcement mingle

On Tuesday, Hayes High School hosted “Cocoa with a Cop” throughout the school day and invited students to meet and get to know local law enforcement members. The event was put organized by Hayes Librarian Sarah Ressler Wright and School Resource Office Joseph Kolp, and it was attended by students from every grade level. During the event, students spoke with and did activities with different officers and deputies from the City of Delaware Police Department and the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.
DELAWARE, OH
VTDigger

Enforce the law in West Pawlet

Picture if you can Daniel Banyai as a Black man. How long do you think an illegal firearms and militia training school would last? And how would the national media portray a Black man who is offering classes in carjacking? That alone would be an international story for the far right to share: “The snowflake government of the state of Vermont is allowing a thug to teach carjacking.”
PAWLET, VT

