Southeastern Idaho Public Health provides free health screenings

By Southeastern Idaho Public Health
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

POCATELLO — Southeastern Idaho Public Health is conducting free health screenings, by appointment only, for the public on April 13 and 15 at its office on 1901 Alvin Ricken Drive in Pocatello. The...

www.idahostatejournal.com

NBC 29 News

Free health screening events in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Detecting health problems early is the goal of an upcoming free health expo in Charlottesville. You can walk into the Jefferson School City Center every Thursday in March for a blood pressure check, A1C screening, and enroll in Medicaid. No appointment is needed. You can also get a COVID-19 vaccine, too.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Idaho's Newschannel 7

COVID-19 in Idaho: 'Not over,' but state is in a new phase, public health administrator says

BOISE, Idaho — It's now been two years since Idaho's first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported. In the months that have followed, the state has reported more than 439,000 total confirmed and probable cases, and 4,819 deaths from the coronavirus that scientists have dubbed SARS-CoV-2. "I will never forget it: Friday, March 13. So it was a Friday the 13th in the year 2020," Division of Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch said, recalling the day Idaho's first case was confirmed. "Initially, we discussed or focused on building testing capacity at our state lab, informing the public about the virus and trying to prevent the spread of the virus. The turning point in the pandemic came about in December of 2020, when the first COVID vaccine arrived. This marked the availability of a highly effective tool at our disposal to counteract the virus."
IDAHO STATE
yourerie

Your Health: Aspirin for the heart

More than 859,000 Americans die of heart attacks or strokes every year. For years doctors have prescribed aspirin to help prevent a cardiovascular event in healthy people, but research has been mixed on the benefits. Here is a new study that offers new insights on your health tonight. Could an...
HEALTH
WKRC

Study: Indiana, Kentucky among worst states in providing public health services

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WKRC) – A recent report ranks Indiana and Kentucky among the worst states in the country when it comes to access to public health systems. In the latest data from the non-profit group Trust for America’s Health, Indiana, Kentucky and 12 others states rank among the lowest when it comes to access to health services and state emergency preparedness.
BATESVILLE, IN
scitechdaily.com

High Blood Pressure Linked With Certain Oral Bacteria in Older Women

In a study of more than 1,200 women in the U.S., average age 63 years, 10 kinds of oral bacteria were associated with a higher risk of developing high blood pressure, while five strains of bacteria were linked with lower hypertension risk. The observational study cannot prove cause and effect;...
BUFFALO, NY
AHA News

Mammograms may help predict heart disease stroke risk in women after menopause

Routine mammograms used to screen for breast cancer also could help identify postmenopausal women at higher risk for heart attacks or strokes, a new study suggests. Researchers found that breast arterial calcification, which commonly appears as white spots on breast images and indicates a buildup of calcium in the arteries, is associated with an increased risk for developing cardiovascular disease. The findings published Tuesday in the American Heart Association journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Imaging.
OAKLAND, CA
MedicalXpress

Mammograms may provide clues about women's risk for cardiovascular disease

Routine mammograms may provide key insights for cardiovascular disease. Detection of breast arterial calcifications on breast mammograms was associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease in postmenopausal women, according to new research published today in Circulation: Cardiovascular Imaging, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association journal. This finding may be useful to help determine women's risk for heart disease and stroke, according to the study authors.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Healthline

Variation in Menstrual Cycle May Be a Sign of Other Health Concerns

The menstrual cycle is an important but understudied indicator of health. The Apple Women’s Health Study is using an app to track people’s menstruation and how it relates to certain health conditions. The study’s latest update has revealed several important insights into PCOS. It also provides data...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Estacada News

Orchid Health provides COVID tests and masks

After several drive-thru events, supplies are still available at the Estacada clinic Even though cases of COVID-19 have dropped and many restrictions have been lifted, the folks at Orchid Health's Wade Creek Clinic are still working to keep the community safe, handing out test kits masks and providing vaccinations. On a recent Tuesday, Orchid Health held a drive-thru distribution and cars rolled through to pick up free COVID-19 supplies. Tests will also be available to any member of the Estacada community at the clinic when it's open. "Anyone is welcome to stop by our clinic during our regular...
ESTACADA, OR
Medical News Today

Why is diabetic eye screening important?

Diabetes is a health condition that can affect many parts of the body, including the eyes. Routine eye exams can help identify the early stages of eye problems and protect a person’s vision. As such, it is advisable for a person with diabetes to have an eye exam at least once a year.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Consumer health: Understanding kidney cancer

March is National Kidney Month, which makes this a good time to learn about kidney cancer. Kidney cancer is cancer that begins in the kidneys, which are two bean-shaped organs, each about the size of your fist. They're behind your abdominal organs, with one kidney on each side of your spine. The kidneys remove waste from your blood and regulate a healthy balance between water, sodium and minerals in your bloodstream.
CANCER
Hazleton Times

To Your Health: Colon cancer: Risk management, early detection

Colon cancer and rectal cancer, commonly grouped together as colorectal cancer, are the second most common type of cancer in the United States, after lung cancer. But, when detected in its early stages, the 5-year survival rate for colorectal cancer is higher than 90 percent. Colon cancer develops when the...
CANCER

