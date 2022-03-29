ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jalen Ramsey reveals he played half the season with two AC joint sprains

By Cameron DaSilva
 2 days ago
Jalen Ramsey turned in a terrific 2021 season, earning his third All-Pro selection and fifth Pro Bowl nod. And he did all that despite dealing with an injury in both of his shoulders.

While on “The Pivot Podcast” Tuesday, Ramsey revealed that he played about half the season with sprained AC joints in both of his shoulders. That included the Rams’ Super Bowl run, with Ramsey estimating he played through the injuries for probably 10 games.

“This year, I sprained both my AC joints,” he said. “Crazy. Both of them. So I played half the year, probably 10 games, with two AC joints sprained. Both of them, gone.”

Ramsey popped up on the injury report before the Super Bowl, missing one practice the week before the game. He was a full participant in the final three practices before kickoff, but the shoulder injury came out of nowhere on Feb. 4.

The fact that he played as well as he did throughout the second half of the year with those two injuries is incredible.

IN THIS ARTICLE
