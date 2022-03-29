ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

New York is 2022’s state with the most tax burden

By Harrison Gereau
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aa5RW_0etBjUhK00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – This year, Uncle Sam will take a cut from the past year’s earnings on April 18. Many taxpayers are likely wondering how this year’s Tax Day will impact their finances, with people still reeling after the economic hardships of the pandemic. Since the tax code is so complicated and has rules based on each individual household, it’s hard for the average person to know just how hard they’ll get hit in the wallet.

One simple ratio known as the “tax burden” helps cut through the confusion. Unlike tax rates, which can vary widely based on circumstances, tax burden measures the proportion of total income that residents pay toward state and local taxes. To determine the residents with the biggest tax burdens, WalletHub compared the 50 states across the three tax types of state tax burdens- property taxes, individual income taxes, and sales and excise taxes- as a share of total personal income in the state.

DEC stocking over 1.8 million trout across New York to prepare for year-round fishing

The top state of all? New York State, ranked number one for overall tax burden (at 12.75%) and for individual income tax burden (at 4.9%). Falling not too far behind, in fourth place, was the State of Vermont- which saw an 11.13% total tax burden ratio.

Overall tax burden by state

Source: WalletHub Siena poll: Hochul lead, bail reform, Putin, and baseball
Overall Rank* State Total Tax Burden
(%) 		Property Tax Burden
(%) 		Individual Income Tax Burden
(%) 		Total Sales & Excise Tax Burden
(%)
1 New York 12.75% 4.43%
(6) 		4.90%
(1) 		3.42%
(25)
2 Hawaii 12.70% 2.55%
(34) 		3.18%
(8) 		6.97%
(1)
3 Maine 11.42% 5.48%
(1) 		2.51%
(21) 		3.43%
(24)
4 Vermont 11.13% 5.31%
(2) 		2.49%
(22) 		3.33%
(27)
5 Minnesota 10.20% 2.93%
(22) 		3.74%
(5) 		3.53%
(22)
6 New Jersey 10.11% 4.98%
(4) 		2.54%
(20) 		2.59%
(43)
7 Connecticut 10.06% 4.16%
(7) 		3.07%
(11) 		2.83%
(41)
8 Rhode Island 9.91% 4.48%
(5) 		2.31%
(28) 		3.12%
(34)
9 California 9.72% 2.76%
(30) 		3.80%
(4) 		3.16%
(32)
10 Illinois 9.70% 3.98%
(8) 		2.22%
(30) 		3.50%
(23)
11 Maryland 9.47% 2.61%
(33) 		4.07%
(3) 		2.79%
(42)
12 New Mexico 9.37% 2.04%
(42) 		1.75%
(37) 		5.58%
(4)
13 Iowa 9.34% 3.42%
(14) 		2.57%
(18) 		3.35%
(26)
14 Kansas 9.34% 3.11%
(18) 		2.43%
(23) 		3.80%
(18)
15 Utah 9.19% 2.36%
(37) 		3.17%
(9) 		3.66%
(19)
16 Mississippi 9.16% 2.84%
(23) 		1.70%
(39) 		4.62%
(7)
17 West Virginia 9.08% 2.28%
(40) 		2.76%
(14) 		4.04%
(12)
18 Nebraska 9.01% 3.69%
(10) 		2.41%
(24) 		2.91%
(39)
19 Ohio 8.99% 2.78%
(27) 		2.60%
(17) 		3.61%
(21)
20 Wisconsin 8.92% 3.17%
(16) 		2.83%
(13) 		2.92%
(38)
21 Massachusetts 8.80% 3.49%
(12) 		3.35%
(6) 		1.96%
(45)
22 Arkansas 8.77% 1.77%
(46) 		2.24%
(29) 		4.76%
(6)
22 Kentucky 8.77% 1.99%
(44) 		3.16%
(10) 		3.62%
(20)
24 Louisiana 8.75% 1.95%
(45) 		1.74%
(38) 		5.06%
(5)
25 Oregon 8.65% 3.14%
(17) 		4.39%
(2) 		1.12%
(50)
26 Pennsylvania 8.57% 2.81%
(25) 		2.57%
(18) 		3.19%
(30)
27 Colorado 8.52% 2.97%
(20) 		2.32%
(27) 		3.23%
(29)
28 Indiana 8.42% 2.34%
(38) 		2.17%
(32) 		3.91%
(15)
29 Arizona 8.39% 2.50%
(35) 		1.60%
(40) 		4.29%
(8)
30 Washington 8.37% 2.63%
(32) 		0.00%
(44) 		5.74%
(3)
31 Michigan 8.25% 3.09%
(19) 		2.19%
(31) 		2.97%
(36)
32 Texas 8.22% 3.97%
(9) 		0.00%
(44) 		4.25%
(11)
33 Nevada 8.19% 2.03%
(43) 		0.00%
(44) 		6.16%
(2)
34 Virginia 8.18% 2.97%
(20) 		2.92%
(12) 		2.29%
(44)
35 North Carolina 8.16% 2.19%
(41) 		2.65%
(16) 		3.32%
(28)
36 Georgia 8.01% 2.68%
(31) 		2.38%
(25) 		2.95%
(37)
37 North Dakota 8.00% 2.77%
(28) 		0.95%
(41) 		4.28%
(9)
38 Missouri 7.80% 2.30%
(39) 		2.36%
(26) 		3.14%
(33)
39 South Carolina 7.67% 2.80%
(26) 		2.03%
(33) 		2.84%
(40)
40 Idaho 7.59% 2.39%
(36) 		2.03%
(33) 		3.17%
(31)
41 Oklahoma 7.47% 1.74%
(48) 		1.90%
(36) 		3.83%
(17)
42 Alabama 7.41% 1.41%
(50) 		2.00%
(35) 		4.00%
(13)
43 Montana 7.39% 3.45%
(13) 		2.66%
(15) 		1.28%
(47)
44 South Dakota 7.12% 2.84%
(23) 		0.00%
(44) 		4.28%
(9)
45 Florida 6.64% 2.77%
(28) 		0.00%
(44) 		3.87%
(16)
46 New Hampshire 6.41% 5.11%
(3) 		0.14%
(42) 		1.16%
(49)
47 Wyoming 6.32% 3.32%
(15) 		0.00%
(44) 		3.00%
(35)
48 Delaware 6.22% 1.77%
(46) 		3.28%
(7) 		1.17%
(48)
49 Tennessee 5.75% 1.71%
(49) 		0.06%
(43) 		3.98%
(14)
50 Alaska 5.06% 3.54%
(11) 		0.00%
(44) 		1.52%
(46)
Courtesy WalletHub.
NYS record set for behind-the-meter solar production

Data used to create this ranking were collected from the Tax Policy Center. Each percentage represents a share of one form of state tax (property, individual income, or total sales and excise taxes) as a chunk of total personal income.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
money.com

Your State Taxes on Groceries, Income, Gas and More Could Soon Be Slashed

Tax cuts are trendy in 2022. Americans accustomed to hearing politicians' complaints about budget shortfalls may be shocked to learn that many states are swimming in cash — and legislators want to share the wealth by slashing taxes on groceries, gas, income and more. According to an analysis from...
INCOME TAX
CBS News

These states may soon slash their residents' income taxes

The pandemic was expected to decimate state tax revenue as millions lost their jobs, but two years after the start of the crisis, many states are instead flush with cash. That's prompting more than a dozen states to propose a new strategy: cutting income taxes for residents. Some of the...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Iowa State
State
New Mexico State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
State
Mississippi State
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
NEWS10 ABC

Gas taxes in New York compared to the rest of the US

Gas prices have leveled off for the moment but the idea of alleviating the burden of higher gas prices for New Yorkers by temporarily withholding gas taxes has been tossed around by state legislators. But which states are paying the highest gas taxes, and where does New York stack up?
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excise Tax#Tax Burden#Dec#Wallethub Siena
FOXBusiness

Millions of unemployed Americans could be in store for surprise tax bill

Millions of out-of-work Americans who collected unemployment benefits as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic could face an unpleasant surprise when they file their taxes this year. That's because unemployment benefits, including the extra money distributed through federal aid programs, count as taxable income. Unemployment benefits vary by state, but...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Income Tax
News Break
Politics
Fast Company

The fight to tax the super-rich

This article is from Capital & Main, an award-winning publication that reports from California on economic, political, and social issues. During four years of Donald Trump’s high-anxiety presidency, Republicans could at least point to one goal accomplished amid the noise and two impeachments: the 2017 tax reform law. Hours after signing the bill, Trump was down at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, bragging to some of his most affluent friends: “You all just got a lot richer.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
104.5 The Team

Oh No! New York State’s Teens are Among the Laziest in America

The keys to a healthy lifestyle are pretty generic: eat healthy, get enough sleep, and of course, get off the couch and get some physical exercise as much as possible. While we're not sure about the sleep or the diet of New Yorkers (yet), some concerning statistics have come out about the physical fitness of Empire State residents, and specifically, teenagers in New York.
KIDS
96.9 WOUR

These 8 New York State Counties Have Most Violent Young Criminals

New York State has seven indexes for crimes, including violent crimes - murder, rape, robbery, motor vehicle theft, burglary, aggravated assault, and larceny. We just recently hosted our town hall discussing youth violence and how we can all help prevent it. The community leaders that spoke during the town hall all pretty much agree that youth need outlets, parenting, and options of productive things to do. It's something we need to work diligently on, as we are losing too many people to criminal activity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

New York lawmakers react to deal for new Bills stadium

(WETM) — It is official. The Buffalo Bills will have a new home. On Mar. 28, the Buffalo Bills came to an agreement with New York State and Erie County for a new $1.4 billion stadium. It also includes a 30-year lease, keeping the Bills in Erie County into the mid 2050s. According to the […]
NFL
24/7 Wall St.

What Drivers in New York are Paying in Gas Taxes

Gas prices are hovering near all-time highs in the United States. The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline stood at $4.24 as of March 23 – up 70 cents from a month ago. What Americans pay at the pump is subject to a number of factors – the most important of which is […]
TRAFFIC
WETM 18 News

GOP lawmakers push bill targeting transgender girl athletes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/WHTM) — A Republican proposal to prevent transgender girls from competing in girls’ school sports passed the Pennsylvania House Education Committee on Tuesday, over Democratic opposition. The 15-9 party-line vote advanced the “Save Women’s Sports Act” bill so it can be considered by the GOP-majority chamber. It would restrict players to male or female teams […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in New York With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 79.0 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 22. More than 964,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 10.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending March 22. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
656K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy