ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Coffee With A Cop Connects Community With Law Enforcement

By Juliet Lemar
yovenice.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCoffee with a Cop was hosted by Santa Monica...

yovenice.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Lima News

Residents speak out at Coffee With a Cop

LIMA — Stepping inside from a rainy day, the aromatic coffee seized the senses as Coffee with a Cop was held downtown on the square at Our Town Roast on Saturday morning. Officer Aaron Rode and Major Ron Holman were speaking to Lima residents and others who came into the coffee shop.
LIMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Middletown Press

After 3 Norwalk cops banned from law enforcement, chief says internal probes ‘weed out’ misconduct

NORWALK — Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik is defending his department’s handling of recent misconduct allegations that in some cases led to officers facing criminal charges and having their Connecticut law enforcement certifications revoked. Kulhawik argued the department’s internal investigations into the behavior is proof the force takes allegations...
NORWALK, CT
WVNS

Law enforcement responds to shooting in Montcalm

MONTCALM, W.V. (WVNS) – At 2:51 PM today, March 14, 2022, a shooting was reported in Montcalm, in the area of Dogwood Hills Road. According to Mercer County dispatchers, WV State Police, Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Bluefield Rescue, and a DNR crew are all on scene to respond to the shooting. First Sergeant McKenzie with […]
MONTCALM, WV
WTNH

Waterbury PD hosts ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Waterbury Police Department is holding its first “coffee with a cop” event of the year to meet Waterbury residents and discuss any of their concerns while enjoying coffee together. The “coffee with a cop event” will be held at the Spirit Café Friday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. […]
WATERBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Police
Flathead Beacon

Law Enforcement Seeking Tips in Kalispell Shooting

Police are investigating the shooting of a 41-year-old man early Sunday morning in southwest Kalispell, according to a press release from the Kalispell Police Department. The victim was taken to a local hospital for medical care, the news release states, and the suspect remains at large. Law enforcement first received...
KALISPELL, MT
Mountain Democrat

Law enforcement ‘Thrives’ with extra support

Thrive with 10-35 has been supporting law enforcement officers and their families since 2011. Volunteers with the organization recently took on a special project to help Josh Tasabia, the San Joaquin County deputy who was alongside El Dorado County deputy Brian Ishmael the morning he was fatally wounded. Tasabia and...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
WAFB

Law enforcement checks in on their mental state

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Day in and day out, local law enforcers put themselves in harm’s way to protect their community, which often means their mental and emotional state is on the line too. Jonathan Medine, a special victims’ unit detective with the Baton Rouge Police Department, has...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Delaware Gazette

Students, law enforcement mingle

On Tuesday, Hayes High School hosted “Cocoa with a Cop” throughout the school day and invited students to meet and get to know local law enforcement members. The event was put organized by Hayes Librarian Sarah Ressler Wright and School Resource Office Joseph Kolp, and it was attended by students from every grade level. During the event, students spoke with and did activities with different officers and deputies from the City of Delaware Police Department and the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.
DELAWARE, OH
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Law enforcement investigating death in Spirit Lake Reservation

FORT TOTTEN- FBI are working with Bureau of Indian Affairs in the death of a six-year-old-boy in Fort Totten last weekend. On Sunday March 27, Devils Lake 911 Devils Lake 911 Dispatch Center received a call to the Spirit Lake Reservation in response to a six-year-old-boy found unresponsive in a field near his home in Fort Totten.  According to police, the boy had what appeared to be numerous animal bites on his body. He was taken to...
FORT TOTTEN, ND
NBCMontana

Bozeman police host Coffee with a Cop

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman police will host Coffee with a Cop from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Gallatin History Museum on Main Street. Officials invite anyone to come out. Officers hope you will ask questions, voice concerns or just get to know your local law enforcement.
BOZEMAN, MT
VTDigger

Enforce the law in West Pawlet

Picture if you can Daniel Banyai as a Black man. How long do you think an illegal firearms and militia training school would last? And how would the national media portray a Black man who is offering classes in carjacking? That alone would be an international story for the far right to share: “The snowflake government of the state of Vermont is allowing a thug to teach carjacking.”
PAWLET, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy