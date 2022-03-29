ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow receives final approval for first 150 homes

By Abigail Warren
The Daily Memphian
 1 day ago

New homes will soon occupy the former Germantown Country Club property after the suburb’s aldermen approved the first 150 residences for the Glasgow development.

The unanimous approval Monday night of Spence Ray’s project also included the development’s main infrastructure as part of the first of three phases to transform the former golf course northeast of Kimbrough and Farmington.

There was little discussion at the meeting, but Alderman Jon McCreery thanked city staff for their their work on a development with lasting impact on Germantown.

The property, east of Kimbrough stretching north from Farmington to Wolf River Boulevard, was sold to Spence after the previous owners decided not to operate the 178-acre site as a golf course.

The first phase will span about 75 acres and include all three entrances on Allenby Road, Farmington Boulevard and Kimbrough Road. It will also develop main roadways and alleys, and the south entrances will meet at a gated access. During commission reviews,  some concerns about the guard house height were discussed, but fire department officials needed the height unchanged for access. A guard will always be on duty at the gate. The Allenby access will be only for residents.

The pool, pickleball courts and clubhouse will also be developed for the first residents along with a pedestrian trail available to the public. As part of the trail development a cul-de-sac at the end of Allenby will provide some parking for the trailhead.

Mayor Mike Palazzolo reminded Ray about matters discussed with the Allenby Lakes neighborhood last week, such as the trailhead should be properly recorded in the plat. Ray nodded in agreement.

Ray will keep a 100-foot buffer around the development, which totals about 23 acres. He also plans to replace about 958 trees. The Design Review Commission examined Ray’s proposal as their final tree mitigation review. Aldermen recently changed the policy giving the tree plan review to the Planning Commission.

Wes Hopper, city arborist, brought a thorough presentation and cap mitigation proposal to the Design Review Commission subcommittee meeting in early February.

Ray contracted with an arborist who said there were about 753 trees in various sizes worthy of retention, an opinion Hopper affirmed. If the city charged Ray under the current equation, he would pay nearly $1.4 million. City leaders will soon review a new tree mitigation equation.

Hopper said that was a hefty sum so that’s where the cap mitigation is appropriate. He proposes 16 trees per impacted acre, as the number helps the city retain its 40% tree canopy. With the remaining buffer Ray will leave, only about 123 acres of the former country club will be impacted. After Ray plants his 958 trees, 1,010 will still need replacement. At $250 per tree, the mitigation fee amounts to $252,500.

The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
