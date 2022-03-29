ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulo Dybala’s agent ‘to meet with Prem club’ for free transfer talks with Atletico Madrid frontrunners for Juventus ace

By James Colasanti
 2 days ago

PAULO DYBALA looks set to join Atletico Madrid but his agent will also be sounding out Prem clubs, according to reports.

The Argentina forward, 28, is ready to end his seven-year spell with Juventus as a free agent after an injury-disrupted couple of seasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ULEsJ_0etBiZ0K00
Paulo Dybala appears to be set to join Atletico Madrid on a free transfer Credit: Getty

And Diego Simone's Atleti are the frontrunners to sign him, according to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

Their report says the Spanish giants wanted Juve's skipper 'a few years ago' but the Serie A heavyweights did not want to sell then.

Now the La Liga champions see him as a good replacement for Luis Suarez, who could also be moving on as a free agent this summer.

Mundo say Atleti is Dybala's 'first option' and the fact his international team-mate midfielder Rodrigo de Paul is there will help seal the deal.

Inter Milan have also been linked with Dybala but their interest is reportedly dependant on whether their own in-demand star striker - Lautaro Martinez - moves on this summer.

Dybala has seen competition to lead Juve's attack increase after the £62million signing of Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina in January.

Liverpool and Tottenham are among those reported to also be tracking Dybala's availability.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano had a positive update for his Premier League suitors.

Romano told The United Stand Dybala had asked Juve for a new £8.3m-per-season deal but the club were not willing to do so.

He added: "His agent is going to meet with many agents and many clubs in Italy like Inter, in Spain and in England, so there are many options but at the moment.

"He's a fantastic player when fit but in the last two or three years he has had many problems and injuries, and that's why Juventus were not convinced to offer him that money."

Cristian Romero wastes 27-HOUR round trip to South America as Tottenham star's ban is upheld for Argentina double-header

