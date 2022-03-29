Fire Weather Watch issued for Bath, Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Cochran; Crosby; Floyd; Hale; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Parmer; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST AREAS ON THE CAPROCK FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST AREAS ON THE CAPROCK * Timing...From noon to 9 PM CDT Monday and 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Tuesday. * Wind...On Monday: Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. On Tuesday, Southwest at 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph, shifting to the northwest Tuesday night and decreasing to 20-30 mph thereafter. * Humidity...On Monday: As low as 5 percent on the Caprock; 10 percent across the Rolling Plains. On Tuesday: as low as 11 percent. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.

