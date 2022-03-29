ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath County, KY

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bath, Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-30 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bath; Bell; Breathitt; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Floyd; Harlan; Jackson; Johnson;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

TORNADO WATCH expiring 10 p.m. Wednesday

UPDATE 9:20 p.m. : MOST of the viewing area has been given the ALL CLEAR from the tornado watch except for the few remaining counties in red below. The few storms we have left are weakening rapidly. UPDATE (3:20 p.m. on Wednesday): TORNADO WATCH in effect until 10:00 p.m. for the yellow area below! Tornado […]
ENVIRONMENT
Western Iowa Today

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, in effect until 11:00 p.m. for all of southwest Iowa. Counties included in the Watch include: Adair, Adams, Audubon, Carroll, Cass, Crawford, Fremont, Guthrie, Harrison, Ida, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Shelby, Taylor, Union and Woodbury.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Knox County, KY
County
Leslie County, KY
County
Pike County, KY
County
Floyd County, KY
County
Rockcastle County, KY
City
Harlan, KY
County
Montgomery County, KY
County
Perry County, KY
County
Laurel County, KY
County
Estill County, KY
County
Wayne County, KY
County
Bath County, KY
County
Elliott County, KY
County
Harlan County, KY
County
Jackson County, KY
County
Johnson County, KY
County
Magoffin County, KY
County
Knott County, KY
County
Pulaski County, KY
City
Martin, KY
County
Menifee County, KY
County
Clay County, KY
County
Morgan County, KY
County
Lee County, KY
County
Rowan County, KY
County
Breathitt County, KY
County
Whitley County, KY
County
Bell County, KY
City
Clay, KY
City
Jackson, KY
County
Mccreary County, KY
County
Powell County, KY
County
Wolfe County, KY
County
Owsley County, KY
State
Kentucky State
County
Fleming County, KY
County
Martin County, KY
County
Letcher County, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, combined with relative humidity values below 25 percent, will result in increased fire danger across western North Carolina today. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Breathitt, Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern and northeastern Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Breathitt; Wolfe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MORGAN...NORTH CENTRAL BREATHITT...NORTHERN MAGOFFIN AND NORTHEASTERN WOLFE COUNTIES At 241 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Belknap, or 12 miles north of Jackson, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Burg, Lewis, Williams and Florress. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Casey, Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 23:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Bourbon; Boyle; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Casey; Clark; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Hardin; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Jessamine; Larue; Lincoln; Madison; Marion; Meade; Mercer; Nelson; Nicholas; Oldham; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Taylor; Trimble; Washington; Woodford Gusty Showers and Isolated Thunderstorms with Small Hail Gusty showers and isolated thunderstorms have developed and will continue to push through portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky overnight. Wind gusts could range from 40 to 50 mph in the stronger showers or storms. Hail up to the size of pennies may also be possible in the strongest storms. These gusty showers and isolated storms should push east of the region over the next few hours.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Fleming, Montgomery, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bath; Fleming; Montgomery; Rowan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Montgomery, southeastern Bath, central Menifee, southeastern Fleming and southwestern Rowan Counties through 230 PM EDT At 202 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Clay Lick, or 7 miles west of Frenchburg, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. Rotation has been indicated within this storm. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Frenchburg, Olympia Springs, Sudith, Crooks, Preston, Bourbon Furnace, Kendall Springs and Ratlitt around 210 PM EDT. Marshall, Young Springs, Olympia, Peasticks, Craigs and Slate Valley around 215 PM EDT. Salt Lick, Midland, Moore`s Ferry, Polksville, Cogswell and Yale around 220 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Ramey, Farmers, Freestone, Bluestone, Grange City, Morehead, Hilda, Sharkey, Brandy, Rodburn, Clearfield and Ringos Mills. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BATH COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Weather Watch#Bath#Bell#Clay Elliott#Magoffin
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Breathitt, Clay, Lee, Owsley, Perry, Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Breathitt; Clay; Lee; Owsley; Perry; Wolfe The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Owsley County in southeastern Kentucky Northwestern Perry County in southeastern Kentucky Breathitt County in southeastern Kentucky Southeastern Lee County in southeastern Kentucky Southeastern Wolfe County in southeastern Kentucky Northeastern Clay County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 247 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ammie, or 9 miles north of Manchester, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Trixie around 250 PM EDT. Sebastian around 255 PM EDT. Arnett around 300 PM EDT. Turkey around 305 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Yeadon and Jackson. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Mellette and Todd Counties, Tripp County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Mellette and Todd Counties; Tripp County FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 334 AND 335 .Unseasonably warm temperatures in the 70s are expected Sunday afternoon. Minimum relative humidities will drop into the teens as south winds potentially gust to 35 mph. With very dry fuels in place, critical fire weather conditions may develop Sunday afternoon. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 334 AND 335 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 334 Mellette and Todd Counties and 335 Tripp County. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
MELLETTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Floyd, Hale, Hockley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Cochran; Crosby; Floyd; Hale; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Parmer; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST AREAS ON THE CAPROCK FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST AREAS ON THE CAPROCK * Timing...From noon to 9 PM CDT Monday and 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Tuesday. * Wind...On Monday: Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. On Tuesday, Southwest at 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph, shifting to the northwest Tuesday night and decreasing to 20-30 mph thereafter. * Humidity...On Monday: As low as 5 percent on the Caprock; 10 percent across the Rolling Plains. On Tuesday: as low as 11 percent. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
BAILEY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Breathitt, Clay, Jackson, Lee, Owsley, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 06:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Breathitt; Clay; Jackson; Lee; Owsley; Perry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Owsley, northwestern Perry, southeastern Jackson, southwestern Breathitt, southeastern Lee and northern Clay Counties through 215 PM EDT At 143 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sidell, or near Manchester, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. Rotation has been indicated with this storm. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Sextons Creek, Sourwood, Ammie, Wild Cat, Hensley, Maulden, Nathanton and Seth around 150 PM EDT. Thomas, Taff, Trixie, Felty, Blake, Island City, Teges, Newfound, Oneida and Sturgeon around 155 PM EDT. Southfork, Gobbard, Ricetown, Conkling, Major, Sebastian, Lucky Fork, Scoville, Endee and Mistletoe around 200 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Booneville, Cowcreek, Eversole, Lerose, Arnett, Chestnut Gap, Turin, Stay, Grass, Morris Fork, Jetts Creek, Copebranch, Turkey, Guerrant, Lone, Athol, Houston, Tallega, Sebastian`s Branch, Canoe, Canyon Falls and Monica. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elliott, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elliott; Floyd; Johnson; Knott; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Morgan; Pike; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Wayne Strong Gusty Winds into the Evening Southerly winds ahead of a cold front will increase in speed this afternoon averaging between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Clay; Foard; Hardeman; Knox; Wichita; Wilbarger FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WARM... WINDY AND DRY CONDITIONS FOR WESTERN INTO CENTRAL OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH TEXAS The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * TIMING...Noon through 8 pm Sunday. * WINDS...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES...upper 70s and low 80s. * IMPACTS...Any fires which start will be difficult to contain.
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Harrison, Monona by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Harrison; Monona FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND PARTS OF WESTERN IOWA * Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona and Harrison counties. In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward, Lancaster, Cass, Saline, Jefferson and Gage counties. * Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly, exhibit extreme behavior and be very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 00:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Louisville. Target Area: Clark; Floyd; Harrison; Scott Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Harrison, Clark, Floyd, western Scott and west central Jefferson Counties through 1245 PM EDT At 1211 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of New Albany to 6 miles southwest of Valley Station. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Shively and St. Dennis around 1230 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Louisville, Jeffersonville, New Albany and Scottsburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bell, Bosque, Comanche, Coryell, Eastland, Erath, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bell; Bosque; Comanche; Coryell; Eastland; Erath; Hamilton; Hood; Lampasas; McLennan; Mills; Somervell FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WESTERN CENTRAL TEXAS AND THE BIG COUNTRY The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Upper 80s to low 90s. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly. Prevention of fire starts is encouraged by avoiding planned burning, or by limiting activities prone to producing sparks that can stop the start and spread of wildfires.
BELL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Franklin, Gosper by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Fillmore; Franklin; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Thayer; Valley; Webster; York FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 006, 007, 019, 039, 040, 041, 046, 047, 048, 049, 060, 061, 062, 063, 064, 072, 073, 074, 075, 076, 077, 083, 084, 085, 086 AND 087 * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 006 Smith, Fire Weather Zone 007 Jewell and Fire Weather Zone 019 Mitchell. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 039 Valley, Fire Weather Zone 040 Greeley, Fire Weather Zone 041 Nance, Fire Weather Zone 046 Sherman, Fire Weather Zone 047 Howard, Fire Weather Zone 048 Merrick, Fire Weather Zone 049 Polk, Fire Weather Zone 060 Dawson, Fire Weather Zone 061 Buffalo, Fire Weather Zone 062 Hall, Fire Weather Zone 063 Hamilton, Fire Weather Zone 064 York, Fire Weather Zone 072 Gosper, Fire Weather Zone 073 Phelps, Fire Weather Zone 074 Kearney, Fire Weather Zone 075 Adams, Fire Weather Zone 076 Clay, Fire Weather Zone 077 Fillmore, Fire Weather Zone 083 Harlan, Fire Weather Zone 084 Franklin, Fire Weather Zone 085 Webster, Fire Weather Zone 086 Nuckolls and Fire Weather Zone 087 Thayer. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * TIMING...Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could lead to fire ignition.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006, 017, 018, 039, 040, 041, 046, 047, 048, 049, 060, 061, 062, 063, 064, 072, 073, 074, 075, 076, 082, 083, 084 AND 085 * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 005 Phillips, Fire Weather Zone 006 Smith, Fire Weather Zone 017 Rooks and Fire Weather Zone 018 Osborne. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 039 Valley, Fire Weather Zone 040 Greeley, Fire Weather Zone 041 Nance, Fire Weather Zone 046 Sherman, Fire Weather Zone 047 Howard, Fire Weather Zone 048 Merrick, Fire Weather Zone 049 Polk, Fire Weather Zone 060 Dawson, Fire Weather Zone 061 Buffalo, Fire Weather Zone 062 Hall, Fire Weather Zone 063 Hamilton, Fire Weather Zone 064 York, Fire Weather Zone 072 Gosper, Fire Weather Zone 073 Phelps, Fire Weather Zone 074 Kearney, Fire Weather Zone 075 Adams, Fire Weather Zone 076 Clay, Fire Weather Zone 082 Furnas, Fire Weather Zone 083 Harlan, Fire Weather Zone 084 Franklin and Fire Weather Zone 085 Webster. * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could lead to fire ignition.
OSBORNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Estill, Lee, Menifee, Powell, Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Estill; Lee; Menifee; Powell; Wolfe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Powell, central Estill, southwestern Menifee, western Lee and northwestern Wolfe Counties through 300 PM EDT At 223 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Crystal, or 8 miles east of Irvine, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. Rotation has been indicated with this storm. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Rogers Chapel, Standing Rock, Leeco, Zachariah, Zoe and Whisman around 230 PM EDT. Slade, Natural Bridge S.P., Glencairn, Lombard, Rogers, Torrent, Bowen, Cat Creek, Rosslyn and Booth around 235 PM EDT. Haystack, Nada, Koomer Ridge Campground, Jenson, Pine Ridge and High Falls around 240 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Campsites in the Indian Creek area of the Daniel Boone National Forrest, Red River Gorge, Fagan and Calaboose. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ESTILL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy